Wright State Theatre Present Kander And Ebb's CABARET, November 3- 19

Wright State Theatre will present in the Festival Playhouse a classic Broadway hit CABARET, music by John Kander and book by Fred Ebb. (Greg Hellems, director and Wade Russo, music director) It will run for 11 performances.

CABARET follows the rise of fascism in 1930s and the inevitable costs to the German people. Filled with classic hits, like “Cabaret”, “Maybe This Time”, “Money”, this classic musical will entertain and illuminate the dark corners of our culture.

Head of Musical Theatre and Professor Greg Hellems says about the piece, “One of the main reasons for selecting Cabaret was its relevancy. We have only to look at recent headlines to find Cabaret's relevance in 2023. 100 years after the events of the play totalitarian rhetoric and ideals are seeing a resurgence. Across the globe and here in the United States there are new endeavors to qualify national identity, increased attacks on (and the scapegoating of) minority groups, and the visible evidence of the dangers of a blindly following populace. One particular aspect of our examination is through the lens of gender identity as it existed in the Weimar Republic. CoLA Dean, Gary Schmidt, given his credentials as a Professor of German with expertise is in Women's and Gender Studies, LGBTQ+ Studies, and German language, literature, and culture, was invited to speak to the cast about the Holocaust, and Gender and Sexuality in German Culture. All issues that are woven into the thematic fabric of the show.”

Hellems is Head of Musical Theatre in the School of Fine and Performing Arts as well as a professional director and choreographer. He most recently directed Sister Act at WSU in Fall of 2022 and Everything That's Beautiful at Human Race Theatre Company's 2021-2022 season.

.Cabaret features scenic design by guest artist Michael Brewer, costume design by guest artist Jeremy Floyd, Lighting Design by Professor Matthew Benjamin, Sound Design by James Dunlap, and Dialect Work by Professor Deborah Thomas.

Cabaret runs from November 3rd through November 19th; 11 performances: Nov. 3 (8 pm), 4 (8 pm), 5 (2 pm), 9 (8 pm), 10 (8 pm), 11 (8 pm), 12 (2 pm), 17 (8 pm), 18 (2 pm), 18 (8 pm), 19 (2 pm).

Tickets can be purchased at Click Here, (937) 775-2500 box office.