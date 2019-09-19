Works & Process At The Guggenheim Presents Works & Process Rotunda Project: Dance Theatre Of Harlem At 50

Works & Process, the performing arts series at the Guggenheim, presents Works & Process Rotunda Project: Dance Theatre of Harlem at 50 on Monday, September 30, 2019 at 6:30pm & 8:30pm.

Founded in 1969, the Dance Theatre of Harlem made its 1971 official New York debut in the rotunda with a performance that included founder Arthur Mitchell's Tones. To celebrate the Guggenheim building's 60th and Dance Theatre of Harlem's 50th anniversaries, Works & Process will present a Rotunda Project with the Dance Theatre of Harlem. The company will pay tribute to its history with the TONES II, a restaging of Tones by former DTH principal ballerina Lorraine Graves with assistance from former principal ballerina Caroline Rocher, set to music by Tania León; the first three themes from choreographer George Balanchine's The Four Temperaments, with music by Paul Hindemith; and Dance Theatre of Harlem Resident Choreographer Robert Garland's Nyman String Quartet #2, with music by Michael Nyman.

Doors will open at 6pm for the 6:30pm performance and at 8pm for the 8:30pm performance.

There will be no preperformance cocktail hour at The Wright or postperformance artist reception in the rotunda following the performances.

Leadership support for this Works & Process program provided by the Ford Foundation, Stavros Niarchos Foundation, the National Endowment for the Arts, and BNY Mellon.

Performance excerpts from The Four Temperaments are presented by arrangement with The George Balanchine Trust and has been produced in accordance with the Balanchine Style® and Balanchine Technique® Service standards established and provided by the Trust.

BALANCHINE is a Trademark of The George Balanchine Trust.

Floor seating: $100, $95 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process

Ramp standing: $60, $55 Guggenheim Members and Friends of Works & Process

Box Office (212) 423-3575 or worksandprocess.org

Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum

1071 Fifth Avenue, New York





