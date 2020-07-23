Westmoreland Ballet Company Will Create THE NUTCRACKER Film Based in Greensburg

Westmoreland Ballet Company is bringing The Nutcracker to iconic locations throughout Greensburg, and Westmoreland County in a full-length filmed production.

The film will be shot on location using the iconic sites, cultural organizations, and businesses in the community.

"Our vision is to include community leaders getting ready to attend the party scene; Clara leading her adventure throughout the town - highlighting as many storefronts as possible, making this the place to visit for Holiday shopping," a statement on the company's site reads. "The snow scene would include local musicians and choirs, perhaps in the courtyard of the courthouse. Lots of social distance, very spaced out but filmed in a way to highlight not just the dancing but members of our community."

Each character in the second act represents a holiday treat. 'Spanish' (chocolate) would be filmed in one of the local chocolate or candy stores. 'Arabian' (coffee) could be filmed in one of the coffee shops, 'Russian' in one of the new breweries. The film will showcase what an incredible place Greensburg, and surrounding towns are to visit and shop.

Anticipated movie release would occur in early November, drawing holiday shoppers and potential patrons to the area's businesses, non-profits and cultural district.

If possible, the company is also hoping to host a viewing party for the premier as a fundraising event.

Learn more about the project at https://westmorelandballet.com/nutcracker-film-project.

