92NY Harkness Dance Center to Present Heidi Latsky Dance: WHO AM I NOW?

The 92nd Street Y, New York (92NY) will present Heidi Latsky Dance's WHO AM I NOW? When our worlds turn upside down, what are the stories we tell? at Buttenwieser Hall at The Arnhold Center, on Saturday, January 10, 2026 at 7PM and Sunday, January 11, 2026 at 1PM. Tickets start at $45 and are available now.

Heidi Latsky changed the world by making space for everybody. A pioneering voice in contemporary dance, she has spent her life confronting assumptions - about beauty, ability, movement, and value. In WHO AM I NOW?, she turns that lens inward and asks, "When our worlds turn upside down, what are the stories we tell?"

This special presentation, created by Heidi Latsky in collaboration with the dancers, shows excerpts from her newest work, Tracking Parallel, including a surreal film as its backup - offering a rare and intimate encounter with one of today's most influential artists. A conversation with the audience will follow the performance.

"For all that women shoulder and for all that we bring to the world at large, I am so proud and grateful to be part of that legacy and part of this thoughtful and powerful season of dance. At this moment in time, we need community more than ever." - Heidi Latsky

Latsky's journey - through dance, activism and, most recently, recovery from brain surgery - becomes a meditation on identity and resilience. As she reclaims her own body, she invites us to rethink ours. Through decades of work with disabled performers and a radical redefinition of who gets to be seen, Latsky has reshaped dance - and, in doing so, expanded our collective idea of freedom. Like the great women who helped reimagine justice and visibility in this country, her art has become a form of resistance.

Dancers: Meredith Fages, Jeffrey Freeze, Nico Gonzales, Jillian Hollis, Henry Holmes, Heidi Latsky, Leslie Taub, Nathan Trice, Roxanne Young

Part of Women Move the World, 92NY's 2025/26 Harkness Mainstage Series, Who Am I Now? is a chance to be moved, challenged, and changed - by a woman who helped us all move forward.

Heidi Latsky (dancer, choreographer, filmmaker, activist, educator) began her 45-year dance career in Toronto, Canada. She was a principal dancer with Bill T. Jones/Arnie Zane Dance Company, co-founder of Goldhuber & Latsky, and founder of Heidi Latsky Dance (HLD) in 2001. Since 2006, she established herself as a leader in the physically integrated dance field through her ground-breaking work for multiple casts of highly talented disabled and non-disabled dancers. HLD has been commended as "a milestone in contemporary dance."

With a manifesto that is dedicated to disrupting space, dismantling normalcy, and challenging contemporary views on the definition of beauty, HLD's significant repertoire - including the critically acclaimed GIMP- has been seen by audiences across the USA and abroad. Partners over the years include the Mark Morris Dance Group, Positive Exposure, Nuvu Studio; NYU Tisch, the Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities, Disability Unite, JCC Manhattan, ReelAbilities Film Festival, and the United Nations.

Outreach and advocacy are an integral part of the company's mission. Latsky continues to push boundaries by illuminating non-apparent disability alongside apparent ones.

The company has toured internationally and been presented at institutions like American Dance Festival, Kennedy Center, Joyce Theater, Whitney Museum, Cooper Hewitt, National Portrait Gallery, Dadafest Liverpool, Crossing Borders Festival Dusseldorf, the International Festival of Arts & Ideas at Yale University and Lincoln Center.

Latsky has presented at TEDxWOMEN, a feature on her work GIMP (2008) was nominated for an Emmy, and she has been a keynote speaker at venues like Harvard University, Maxine Green Institute, Chicago Humanities Festival and the Seventh International Conference on Movement and Computing.

As a filmmaker, Latsky was commissioned by Montclair State University in 2015 and then again in 2021 and in 2020 by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts in 2020 for the 30th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA).

Latsky's numerous short films since then have been screened at venues like Peak Performances, Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego, Western Gallery at Western Washington University, Boston Architectural College, Hofstra Museum of Art, Festival de Marseille, American Dance Festival, Perez Art Museum. They have also appeared at film festivals over the last ten years.

In 2018, Latsky spearheaded a pilot program, underwritten by Craig H. Neilsen Foundation, to work closely with individuals with spinal cord injuries to improve their physical awareness, bodily mobility and artistic expression. The impact of this program culminated in the creation of her first documentary film called WE ARE RIGHT HERE.

In 2020, the film commissioned by Lincoln Center for the Performing Arts turned into a series of installations featuring movement portrait films, holograms and live performances. These iterations included a month-long virtual installation at the Astoria Performing Arts Center, live activations of both Rashid Johnson's RED STAGE at Astor Place and Pen and Brush Gallery in NYC and Roxbury Arts Group in Roxbury, NY.

Latsky has created accessible digital work that portrays our deeply shared experiences of isolation in a way that builds and strengthens community. In June 2021, Latsky and Maya Man premiered RECESSED, a browser-based, dance-driven experience that premiered in Shanghai as part of the Cyber Garden at Museum of Art Pudong. She also created with Loren Abdulezer 3 volumetric videos (holograms) of three disabled women that have been exhibited at various venues throughout NYC and in Australia.

As a keynote speaker, Latsky has spoken at venues like Harvard, Cornell University, Chicago Humanities Festival, and annually with Fulbright scholars through One to World and at multiple festivals and conferences.

As an educator, she was Head of Movement at the School for Film and Television in NYC for seven years and has developed a series of programs, specifically DANCING OURSELVES which teaches young children the core values (kindness, compassion, respect) of HLD through dance and discussion.

In 2023, she was honored by the IDEAL School of Manhattan for her social justice advocacy, received the Martha Hill Fund Mid-Career Award and was chosen to be a Grand Marshal for NYC's Dance Parade. In 2025, Latsky was chosen to be the Harman Fellow at Baruch College as part of the Sidney Harman Writer-in-residence Program.

Awards HLD has received include the NEA; NYSCA; Creative Capital; Department of Cultural Affairs Cultural Development Fund & Disability Forward Fund; the Arnhold Foundation; NYC Department of Transportation Public Activations; MAP Fund; New York Community Trust; Canada Council for the Arts; Harkness Foundation for Dance; MidAtlantic Arts Foundation; Shelley & Donald Rubin Foundation; Google's Creative Lab; Craig H. Neilsen Foundation; Inaugural Disability Forward Fund Recipient; NYC Department of Cultural Affairs; Dance/NYC Dance. Disability. Artistry.

The company's most significantly accessible work, commissioned by NYC's Mayor's Office for People with Disabilities in 2015 for the 25th anniversary of the ADA, is the powerful ON DISPLAY, a site-specific sculpture court series where the performers are the sculptures. ON DISPLAY is also performed annually and globally in over 30 countries both live and on Zoom on December 3rd honoring the UNs' International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

Latsky's current work includes presentations (virtual and live) at museums and dance and medical institutions, and upcoming touring of WHAT IS ESSENTIAL- the overarching project comprised of LIVING IN THE GREY - her new short documentary featuring five HLD dancers including Latsky speaking about their neurological conditions; WHO AM I NOW? - a sharing of stories of sudden and ongoing shifts in life; TRACKING PARALLEL; and ON DISPLAY with community members.

﻿LIVING IN THE GREY was recently screened in NYC at Baruch College, JCC Manhattan, and at Columbia Medical School's Department of Rehabilitation Medicine November December Grand Rounds.

Through this portfolio of organizational priorities and projects, HLD creates safe spaces for too-often marginalized performers to display their unique individuality and affirm that this is not only permissible but ideal; and for audiences with and without disabilities to see themselves reflected in public art, to confront their stereotypes and fears, and to shift their perceptions of beauty towards a more inclusive definition.