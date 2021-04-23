WATCH: NYC Ballet Dancers Perform at the Bronx Zoo For Earth Day

On Earth Day, April 22nd, members of the New York City Ballet treated zoo-goers to two socially-distant Earth Day performances on the zoo's historic Astor Court lawn.

With these dancers and musicians unable to perform as normal through the course of the pandemic, the Bronx Zoo played host to appropriately themed performances of "Carnival of the Animals" by Saint-Saens featuring musicians and dancers of the New York City Ballet, in addition to encores of "Flight of the Bumble Bee" and "Tunis Nefta."

Watch a clip from the performance on the Bronx Times here.

The Bronx Zoo, located on 265 acres of hardwood forest in Bronx, NY, opened on Nov. 8, 1899. It is world-renowned for its leadership in the areas of animal welfare, husbandry, veterinary care, education, science and conservation. The zoo is accredited by the Association of Zoos and Aquariums (AZA) and is the flagship park of the Wildlife Conservation Society (WCS) which manages the world's largest network of urban wildlife parks including the Bronx Zoo, Central Park Zoo, Prospect Park Zoo, Queens Zoo and New York Aquarium. Our curators and animal care staff work to save, propagate, and sustain populations of threatened and endangered species. We have educated and inspired more than 400 million visitors at our zoos and aquarium since our opening and host approximately 4 million guests at our parks each year - including about a half-million students annually. The Bronx Zoo is the largest youth employer in the borough of the Bronx, providing opportunity and helping to transform lives in one of the most under-served communities in the nation. The Bronx Zoo is the subject of THE ZOO, a docu-series aired world-wide on Animal Planet. Members of the media should contact mpulsinelli@wcs.org (718-220-5182) or mdixon@wcs.org (347-840-1242) for more information or with questions.