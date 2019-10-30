Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation Announces 2019 Ballet Grants

The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation announced its 2019 grants in The Virginia B. Toulmin Foundation's Ballet Commissioning Program for Emerging Female Choreographers.

These grants fund commissions for emerging female choreographers at selected ballet companies nationwide.

The 2019 recipients are:

Boston Ballet, Boston, MA - for Choreographer Lauren Flower

Pacific Northwest Ballet, Seattle, WA - for Choreographer Eva Stone

Ballet West, Salt Lake City, UT - for Choreographer Jennifer Archibald

These grants are in addition to grants previously awarded in 2019 to New York City Ballet and American Ballet Theater for their new ballets by emerging female choreographers. The 2019 awards are part of a series of annual awards for female choreographers that the Foundation has made since 2013, including to New York City Ballet for Lauren Lovett and Gianna Reisen, Dance Theater of Harlem for Claudia Schreier and Atlanta Ballet for Gemma Bond.

The Foundation has made numerous grants to support commissions for emerging female choreographers, focusing its grantmaking on a broad diversity of voices that need to be heard. The Foundation makes similar awards to emerging female playwrights and composers in the fields of theater, symphonic music and opera. The Foundation carries on the principles of its founder, Virginia B. Toulmin, a long-time patron of the arts, who believed in equal access and opportunity for women.





