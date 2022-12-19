Video: Broadway's Deanna Doyle Dances THE NUTCRACKER's Dew Drop On Film

Professional ballet dancer and Broadway actress Deanna Doyle (former Meg Giry in Phantom of the Opera and Astaire Award nominee for Tuck Everlasting) stars in a newly released short dance film in which she dances the role of the Dew Drop Fairy in "Waltz of the Flowers" from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite.

Choreographed by Doyle and co-directed with her husband Derek Roland, the video also features current students and alumni from the Institute of American Musical Theatre-Eryn Bartz, Jade Benton, Alex Builes, Natalya Czosnyka, Jillian Hackler, Taylor Grace Green, Cara Leggio, Julia Kelleway, Kaelyn Randall, Loeke Sakkers, Anastasia Tanksley, and Blyth Wibel.

Check out the video below!

"Dancing the role of the Dew Drop was always one of my favorite things about being in a ballet company," Doyle says. "Being a freelancer has given me the freedom to pick and choose what projects to take on, but I miss a lot of things about being in a company, like doing The Nutcracker. Every year at Nutcracker time, I get very nostalgic over Dew Drop, so this project was an answer to that nostalgia."

"My vision for the piece required a handful of dancers," Doyle adds. "I teach some really lovely and talented students at IAMT, so it all fell together easily."

The piece was filmed at New York City Center studios by cinematographer Sean MacLaughlin.

"My husband and I first met at City Center a decade ago, so filming there with Derek felt like it was meant to be," Doyle says. "I'm so glad that we made this happen so I could revisit this role. Hopefully now I can walk into CVS and hear 'Waltz of the Flowers' playing and not have to run out before I start crying!"

Deanna Doyle is a New York-based freelance artist and Broadway actress. She played Meg Giry in Broadway's Phantom of the Opera and was nominated for an Astaire Award as 17-year-old Winnie Foster in Broadway's Tuck Everlasting. Other credits include the role of Ivy Smith in the pre-Broadway production of On the Town and Lise Dassin in the Broadway tour of Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris. As a professional ballet dancer, she has performed as The Cowgirl in Agnes de Mille's Rodeo, The Dew Drop in The Nutcracker, and principal roles in works by Twyla Tharp, Donald McKayle, Lynne Taylor-Corbet, Karole Armitage, Paul Taylor, and Val Caniparoli at venues such as New York City Center, The Joyce, The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center. She teaches ballet and tap at Broadway Dance Center and the Institute for American Musical Theatre.