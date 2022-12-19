Video: Broadway's Deanna Doyle Dances THE NUTCRACKER's Dew Drop On Film
The piece was filmed at New York City Center studios by cinematographer Sean MacLaughlin.
Professional ballet dancer and Broadway actress Deanna Doyle (former Meg Giry in Phantom of the Opera and Astaire Award nominee for Tuck Everlasting) stars in a newly released short dance film in which she dances the role of the Dew Drop Fairy in "Waltz of the Flowers" from Tchaikovsky's The Nutcracker Suite.
Choreographed by Doyle and co-directed with her husband Derek Roland, the video also features current students and alumni from the Institute of American Musical Theatre-Eryn Bartz, Jade Benton, Alex Builes, Natalya Czosnyka, Jillian Hackler, Taylor Grace Green, Cara Leggio, Julia Kelleway, Kaelyn Randall, Loeke Sakkers, Anastasia Tanksley, and Blyth Wibel.
Check out the video below!
"Dancing the role of the Dew Drop was always one of my favorite things about being in a ballet company," Doyle says. "Being a freelancer has given me the freedom to pick and choose what projects to take on, but I miss a lot of things about being in a company, like doing The Nutcracker. Every year at Nutcracker time, I get very nostalgic over Dew Drop, so this project was an answer to that nostalgia."
"My vision for the piece required a handful of dancers," Doyle adds. "I teach some really lovely and talented students at IAMT, so it all fell together easily."
The piece was filmed at New York City Center studios by cinematographer Sean MacLaughlin.
"My husband and I first met at City Center a decade ago, so filming there with Derek felt like it was meant to be," Doyle says. "I'm so glad that we made this happen so I could revisit this role. Hopefully now I can walk into CVS and hear 'Waltz of the Flowers' playing and not have to run out before I start crying!"
Deanna Doyle is a New York-based freelance artist and Broadway actress. She played Meg Giry in Broadway's Phantom of the Opera and was nominated for an Astaire Award as 17-year-old Winnie Foster in Broadway's Tuck Everlasting. Other credits include the role of Ivy Smith in the pre-Broadway production of On the Town and Lise Dassin in the Broadway tour of Christopher Wheeldon's An American in Paris. As a professional ballet dancer, she has performed as The Cowgirl in Agnes de Mille's Rodeo, The Dew Drop in The Nutcracker, and principal roles in works by Twyla Tharp, Donald McKayle, Lynne Taylor-Corbet, Karole Armitage, Paul Taylor, and Val Caniparoli at venues such as New York City Center, The Joyce, The Metropolitan Opera, Lincoln Center, and The Kennedy Center. She teaches ballet and tap at Broadway Dance Center and the Institute for American Musical Theatre.
More Hot Stories For You
December 17, 2022
The NY Dance and Performance Awards, the Bessies, New York City's premier dance awards honoring outstanding creative work in the field, have announced the 2022 award recipients at the 38th annual Bessie Awards. Porshia A. Derival, Executive Director of H+ | TOTEM Productions, hosted this year's event, which was held at Chelsea Factory. A complete list of the 2022 awards follows below.
White Wave Dance Now Accepting Applications For 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival
December 16, 2022
White Wave Dance is accepting applications for the 22nd Annual DUMBO Dance Festival, to be presented June 22-25, 2023 at Mark Morris Dance Center.
THE BECOMING to Open Ballet Lorent's 30th Anniversary Season in January
December 16, 2022
The first creative work to mark Newcastle dance company Ballet Lorent's 30th anniversary year, The Becoming is about the unparalleled powers of performance and fashion to transform oneself. It will be presented 18-19 January 2023 7.30pm.
San Francisco Ballet Will Kick Off 2023 With New Works Festival Next@90 And Opening Night Gala
December 15, 2022
Next month, San Francisco Ballet (SF Ballet) premieres next@90, the new works festival opening the Company's 90th anniversary repertory season and running from January 20 to February 11, 2023 at the War Memorial Opera House in San Francisco.
American Dance Machine For The 21st Century Receives NYSCA Grant For 2023
December 15, 2022
American Dance Machine for the 21st Century (ADM21) has announced a grant award totaling $30,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA) to support the recovery of the nonprofit arts and culture sector. Following New York State's historic investment for the arts, NYSCA has awarded $90 million since Spring 2022 to a record number of artists and organizations across the state.