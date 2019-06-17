Verb Ballets Kicks Off Summer Series

Verb Ballets will delight audiences this summer with performances throughout Northeast Ohio with entertaining programming and brilliant dancing. The featured works will range from story ballets to instrumental rock ballets. The contemporary ballet company's Summer Season includes return appearances at the Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival on July 26-27th at a brand-new location, Lakeside Chautauqua on August 3rd with the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra and Tremont's Arts in August on August 11th. And, for the first time, the company will open its doors to the studio and welcome the community in for a family series, Ballet Under the Stars, on July 19th and August 16th.

July 19, 2019 7:30pm

Ballet Under the Stars

Verb Ballets Center for Dance located at The Dealership

Verb Ballets kicks off the summer season by opening the doors to its studio and welcoming the community in with the original series, Ballet Under the Stars. The evening will begin with a free all-ages dance class followed by a performance of Mowgli's Jungle Adventures. The ballet is based on Rudyard Kipling's classic tale of an Indian boy abandoned by his parents and raised by a pack of wolves. Shah Capital Management is proud to be the Producer and Exclusive Sponsor for Mowgli's Jungle Adventures choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson. Ballet Under the Stars is made possible by RPM and Dominion. A 30-minute ballet class for all ages at 6:30pm is followed by the performance at 7:30pm. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair and a picnic dinner. The Verb Ballets Center for Dance is located at 3558 Lee Rd., Shaker Heights, OH 44120.

July 26-27, 2019 8:45PM

Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival

Forest Lodge Park

Verb Ballets returns to The Heinz Poll Summer Dance Festival at the new West Akron location of Forest Lodge Park on July 26 & 27, 2019. The performances at Forest Lodge will mark the company premiere of the Cuban Ballet Majisimo, as part of the Cleveland Havana Ballet Project! Also premiering on the program will be The Adagio Reimagined Project; fusing the work of Heinz Poll and rock guitarist Neil Zaza and choreographer Sabatino Verlezza. Back by popular demand, Carmen: The Story of Passion, choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson returns to the stage. Witness the timeless tale as it unfolds with a new interpretation of the classic love saga of obsession and desire. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair. On stage children's activities lead by Dance Institute start at 7:45pm. Forest Lodge Park is located at 260 Greenwood Ave, Akron, OH 44313.

August 3, 2019 8:15pm

Lakeside Chautauqua

Verb Ballets performs with the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra conducted by Daniel Meyer at Lakeside Chautauqua in the Hoover Auditorium on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at 8:15 PM. Witness the timeless tale of Carmen: The Story of Passion as it unfolds with a new interpretation of the classic characters choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson. Accompanied by the Lakeside Symphony Orchestra, the music drives the tale of obsession in desperate acts of desire in this love saga. Also on the program, Kaye Eichman's neo-classical ballet, Mendelssohn Italian Symphony, brings music visualization in the exuberant Allegro that will sweep you off your feet with the dancers' technicalvirtuosity. The performance is free with day passes to the Lakeside Chautauqua which are available for $23.50 for Adults and kids age 12 & under and guests over age 90 are free. Lakeside Chautauqua is a gated community located at 236 Walnut Avenue Lakeside, Ohio 43440.

August 10, 2019 8:30PM

Tremont Arts in August

Lincoln Park

Verb Ballets returns to perform at Tremont's Arts in August on Saturday, August 10, 2019. This free community performance at Lincoln Park will feature, Majisimo, a thrilling new ballet staged by Cuban dance legend, Laura Alonso as part of the Cleveland Havana Ballet Project. First created in 1965 for the National Ballet of Cuba this fan snapping Spanish-infused ballet is in the repertory of major ballet companies across the hemisphere. Paganini Rhapsody, choreographed by Associate Artistic Director, Richard Dickinson will show-off the speedy footwork and inventive partnering of the Verb Ballets dancers. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair. The performance will start at 8:30pm. Lincoln Park, located at W. 14th and Starkweather in the heart of Tremont.

August 16, 2019 7:30pm

Ballet Under the Stars

Verb Ballets Center for Dance located at The Dealership

Join us for our second performance in the new series and welcome the community in with, Ballet Under the Stars. The evening begins with a free children's dance class followed by a performance featuring highlights from the summer repertory. Ballet Under the Stars is made possible by RPM, Inc and Dominion. The class begins at 6:30pm followed by the performance at 7:30pm. Guests are invited to bring blankets and/or a chair and a picnic dinner. The Verb Ballets Center for Dance is located at 3558 Lee Rd., Shaker Heights, OH 44120.

One of Northeast Ohio's oldest and most respected dance companies, Verb Ballets has gained a reputation for artistic excellence and exemplary community engagement since 1987. Under the leadership of Dr. Margaret Carlson, former principal dancer for Cleveland Ballet, and Richard Dickinson, MFA, former Ohio Ballet dancer, the company is committed to the creation and mounting of dance works of the highest caliber. The company strives to act as a catalyst to promote learning, nurture wellness, and encourage dialogue about the dance art form. As a contemporary ballet company, the dancers combine classical ballet training with strong artistry. Internationally acclaimed, the company has toured Cuba and Taiwan. Additional information can be found at www.verbballets.org.





