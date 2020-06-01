VIDEOS: Queensland Ballet Launches '60 Dancers: 60 Stories' Series

Now in its 60th year, Queensland Ballet has launched '60 Dancers: 60 Stories' designed to keep the magic of dance alive, while in person performances are still on pause.

60 dancers: 60 stories will be released 2 videos per day for the month of June.

Hear Queensland Ballet Artistic Director Li Cunxin talk about the program, as well as the first two videos in the series, in the playlist below:

Any donations of $2 or more are tax deductible and will go directly to keeping the dancers and team employed, so Queensland Ballet can continue to keep the magic of ballet alive in Queensland and on the world stage.

Ata??this especially challenging time,a??during the month of June youra??donationa??will be quadrupleda??by an anonymous donor until the company reaches its goal of $1M.a?? So your gift of $20 becomes $80 and your gift of $50 becomes $200!a??

