VIDEO: Works & Process at the Guggenheim Streams UNDERSCORED Virtual Dance Event

The event premiered at 7pm June 1 and is now available for a limited time.

Jun. 2, 2021  

Works & Process is now streaming its free virtual program, featuring performance highlights from "UnderScored" and discussions with the artists creating it. The event premiered at 7pm June 1 and is now available for a limited time.

Beginning with the seminal parties at The Loft and the Paradise Garage, "UnderScored" is inspired by the inter-generational club-life memories of a cast ranging in age from 25 to 77. This dance work explores the ever-changing physical and musical landscape of New York City's underground house dance and music scene.

Legendary elders from NYC's underground dance community including Archie Burnett, Brahms "Bravo" LaFortune, and Catskill resident Michele Saunders collaborate and perform with company members Ephrat "Bounce" Asherie, Manon Bal, Ron "Stealth-1" Chunn Jr., Teena Marie Custer, Val "Ms. Vee" Ho, and Matthew "Megawatt" West.

On June 2, two live in-person performances, at 6:30pm and at 8:30pm, will be presented in the Rotunda of the Solomon R. Guggenheim Museum in New York City.

For information about ticketing and safety protocols, visit https://www.guggenheim.org/event/underscored-by-ephrat-asherie-dance

