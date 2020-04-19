Shutdown Streaming
Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

VIDEO: Watch the Northern Ballet's Full Production of 1984

Article Pixel Apr. 19, 2020  

The Northern Ballet is streaming its production of 1984 now through May 2.

Winston Smith lives in a world of absolute conformity, his every action is scrutinized by Big Brother. But when Winston meets Julia, he dares to rebel by falling in love.

Based on George Orwell's masterpiece and choreographed by Jonathan Watkins, 1984 pushes the boundaries of contemporary ballet and won the dance award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in June 2016.

Choreographer: Jonathan Watkins
Composer: Alex Baranowski
Directed for Screen by: Ross MacGibbon

Watch the full production below!

VIDEO: Watch the Northern Ballet's Full Production of 1984
Click Here to Watch the Video!play



Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You



  • VIDEO: Michael Ball and Captain Tom Moore Release 'You'll Never Walk Alone' in Aid of the NHS
  • Must Watch: A CHORUS LINE Revival Cast Reunites In Quarantine!
  • WATCH LIVE NOW: Star-Studded Virtual Concert, ONE WORLD: TOGETHER AT HOME
  • VIDEO: Watch Derek Hough, Julianne Hough & Hayley Erbert Channel BEAUTY AND THE BEAST on THE DISNEY FAMILY SINGALONG!
  • VIDEO: Seattle Opera Performer Sings on His Lawn For Neighbors
  • VIDEO: Columbus Association of Performing Arts Students Sing 'Tomorrow' From ANNIE