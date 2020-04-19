VIDEO: Watch the Northern Ballet's Full Production of 1984

Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming

The Northern Ballet is streaming its production of 1984 now through May 2.

Winston Smith lives in a world of absolute conformity, his every action is scrutinized by Big Brother. But when Winston meets Julia, he dares to rebel by falling in love.

Based on George Orwell's masterpiece and choreographed by Jonathan Watkins, 1984 pushes the boundaries of contemporary ballet and won the dance award at the South Bank Sky Arts Awards in June 2016.

Choreographer: Jonathan Watkins

Composer: Alex Baranowski

Directed for Screen by: Ross MacGibbon

Watch the full production below!





