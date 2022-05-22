VIDEO: Watch 'Open Relations,' a Dance Film About Gay Relationships

The Broadway and LGBTQ communities are coming together to celebrate bringing open relationships out of the closet with a dance film short! In the film, viewers will see a gay couple sharing their lives with multiple partners in a joyful and harmonious way. The approach to the film is light, playful and even humorous at times while still honoring the depth and heart of the content.

It has been produced and choreographed by Mike Kirsch, who's last LGBTQ dance film short was featured at the Lincoln Center Dance On Film Festival. It stars Broadway's Adam Perry, Tim Roller, Jody Reynard, Mike Starr, DJ Petrosino, Jeffrey Gomes, and Shaun-Avery Williams.

It features cinematography by Mike Giardino, art direction by Michael Lee Scott, costume design by Jeff Johnson-Doherty, along with work from Associate Director/Choreographer Sandy Shelton, Assistant Choreographers Shiloh Goodin and Tim Roller, and Production Associate Stephanie Ross.

For more info please visit the instagram accounts @mikekirsch34 and/or @openrelationsdance.