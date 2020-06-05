VIDEO: Protesters in Manhattan Perform Powerful and Emotional Dance

As protests continue across the nation in support of the Black Lives Matter movement, following the death of George Floyd, many groups attending the protests have taken to dance to express their emotions.

During one protest in Manhattan, Instagram user @antoinettehenry capture an emotional and powerful dance performed by a group of protesters.

Watch the video below!


