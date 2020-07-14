VIDEO: New York City Center Presents AYODELE CASEL'S DIARY OF A TAP DANCER V.6: Episode 1 - Ted Louis Levy

New York City Center has released Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us Episode 1 - Ted Louis Levy.

"When you go into the woodshed, you may not know what you're going in for. You may not know what you're coming out with but you gotta know that you are part of something that is absolutely, positively, bigger than you, greater than you."

Legendary performing artist and master educator Ted Louis Levy discusses the "woodshed" as a metaphor for self-reflection and discovery in this first installment of our new virtual dance series, Ayodele Casel's Diary of a Tap Dancer V.6: Us.

Watch below!

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You