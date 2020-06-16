VIDEO: New York Ballet Instructor Moves Rehearsals to the Baseball Field

When The Alison Cook Beatty Dance Company was forced to close its studio due to the health crisis, the owner got creative. She took the dancers to a different venue, the baseball fields in Central Park!

"I saw these empty baseball fields, and I used to play softball, so I think I was drawn to them," Cook-Beatty told ABC 7.

One of the dancers, Fiona Oba, said, "Allison is the type to find creative ways to keep going no matter what. Just the idea we could meet and continue creating work was amazing."

Read more on ABC 7 and watch the video below!

