VIDEO: New York Ballet Instructor Moves Rehearsals to the Baseball Field

Article Pixel Jun. 16, 2020  

When The Alison Cook Beatty Dance Company was forced to close its studio due to the health crisis, the owner got creative. She took the dancers to a different venue, the baseball fields in Central Park!

"I saw these empty baseball fields, and I used to play softball, so I think I was drawn to them," Cook-Beatty told ABC 7.

One of the dancers, Fiona Oba, said, "Allison is the type to find creative ways to keep going no matter what. Just the idea we could meet and continue creating work was amazing."

Read more on ABC 7 and watch the video below!


Related Articles View More Dance Stories


More Hot Stories For You

  • Voting Now Open For Broadway's NEXT ON STAGE Top 5
  • Carnegie Hall's Weill Music Institute Announces 2020-2021 Grant Recipients for PlayUSA
  • Exclusive Video: Jeremy Jordan Sings From BONNIE & CLYDE In Concert With Seth Rudetsky
  • Andrew Lloyd Webber, Jonathan Groff, and Brittney Mack Join the Virtual Edition of the International Thespian Festival