VIDEO: National Ballet of Canada Presents GRATITUDE

The National Ballet of Canada has released a new video entitled Gratitude.

The video features:

Selene Guerrero-Trujillo

Evan McKie

Arielle Miralles

Alexander Skinner

Sonia Rodriguez

Tanya Howard

Tene Ward

Jeannine Haller

Jurgita Dronina

Antonella Martinelli

Stephanie Hutchison

Former Principal Dancer Elena Lobsanova

Rebekah Rimsay

Brendan Saye

Genevieve Penn Nabity

Hannah Galway

Noah Parets

Donald Thom

Alexandra MacDonald

Larkin Miller

Heather Ogden

Guillaume Côté

Former Principal Dancer Greta Hodgkinson, O.Ont.

Etienne Lavigne

Brenna Flaherty

Kota Sato

Former Second Soloist Tiffany Mosher

Chelsy Meiss

Svetlana Lunkina

Tina Pereira

Jordana Daumec

The National Ballet of Canada Orchestra

David Briskin, Music Director and Principal Conductor

Music

Edward Elgar, Enigma Variations, Op. 26, Nimrod (Adagio)

