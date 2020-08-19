Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Meet Isadora Loyola From the American Ballet Theatre
This is part of ABT Us, a weekly spotlight series on the dancers of ABT.
American Ballet Theatre has released a new video in its ABT Us series, a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.
Get to know Isadora Loyola, a dancer from Brazil. She is part of #ABTCorps, an animal lover, and a beach babe.
Check out the video below!
