VIDEO: Meet ABT's Michael de la Nuezz as Part of ABT US Series

American Ballet Theatre has released a new video in its ABT Us series, a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.

Sep. 23, 2020  

Get to know Michael de la Nuez, a 21-year-old dancer from Cincinnati. He is part of #ABTCorps and a Vintage T-Shirt Savant.

Check out the video below!

