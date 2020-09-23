Click Here for More Articles on Shutdown Streaming
VIDEO: Meet ABT's Michael de la Nuezz as Part of ABT US Series
American Ballet Theatre has released a new video in its ABT Us series, a weekly spotlight on the dancers of ABT.
Get to know Michael de la Nuez, a 21-year-old dancer from Cincinnati. He is part of #ABTCorps and a Vintage T-Shirt Savant.
Check out the video below!
