VIDEO: Martha Graham Dance Company Streams LETTER TO THE WORLD

Martha Graham Dance Company streams 'Letter to the World' this week. Part one is available now, and part two will be available today, May 27.

Tune in to part one below!

Music by Hunter Johnson

Set by Arch Lauterer

Lighting by Jean Rosenthal

Costumes by Edythe Gilfond

Choreography by Martha Graham

'Letter to the World' is a drama about Emily Dickinson as a poet and as a woman of New England. The action takes place in the world she created in her poetry rather than in the day-to-day world of Amherst, Massachusetts where she lived. The title and the spoken lines are from her poems.

