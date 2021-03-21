VIDEO: Lee Roy Reams, Lawrence Leritz and Carolyn Kirsch Join BACKSTAGE BABBLE TRIVIA

Backstage Babble host Charles Kirsch joined forces with Dancers Over 40 to create a fun Trivia night to fundraise for DO40.

Test your Dance Trivia knowledge with DO40! The presenters are some of Broadway's best, and on March 20th these Dancers Over 40 ...and Friends enter your very own living room:

Tony nominee Lee Roy Reams asks about Gower Champion. Original A Chorus Line cast member Carolyn Kirsch gives Michael Bennett trivia. Learn about Agnes De Mille from Phantom star Ken Kantor. Where does Broadway intersect with ballet? Let's see if you know--and if not, you'll find out from Lawrence Leritz, who danced with the Hamburg Ballet! And what's a theater evening without a little music? Sheet music expert Michael Lavine will be on-hand for a round of Name That Tune about dance songs! It's sure to be a Turkey Lurkey Time!

A few historians and theater pros were on hand to answer some of the questions, and yes, prizes were involved! Watch star of 30 Rock and Cinderella Todd Buonopane, A Little Night Music and Les Mis actor Kevin David Thomas, Fosse historian and DO40 member Kevin Winkler, and composer-author Michael Colby put their knowledge to the test!