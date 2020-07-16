Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
VIDEO: Debbie Allen Announces Virtual Dance Classes as Part of the Debbie Allen Dance Academy

Debbie Allen has taken to Instagram to announce a program of virtual dance classes that has returned via the Debbie Allen Dance Academy Virtual Dance World!

The site is now offering new and improved On-Demand classes at DebbieAllenDanceAcademy.com/Virtual.

Watch her announcement below!

This announcement comes after Allen put on a 12-hour digital dance-a-thon on June 13, called Dance To The Music. Allen livestreamed the event on Instagram and Facebook, along with her co-host, choreographer JaQuel Knight, from 12pm to 12am Pacific.

Throughout the marathon, there were impromptu performances from dancers, conversations with celebrities, dance classes with choreographers, spotlights on studios across the country, DJ sets, and more.


