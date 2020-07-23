Tune In to ON EMPTY THEATRE By West Kowloon Freespace An Edward Lam Dance Theatre

Right now, the theatre industry faces an uncertain future.

Since the outbreak of the global pandemic at the beginning of 2020, closures, cancellations, travel restrictions and lockdowns have had a major impact on theatres, actors and industry workers around the world.

This June, in Hong Kong, Edward Lam Dance Theatre and Freespace - the centre for contemporary performance at the West Kowloon Cultural District - invited 30 Hong Kong-based actors to place themselves inside an empty theatre, and reflect on their relationship with the audience and the meaning of theatre, both as a space and as an art form, in the absence of audience and performers.

There were no rehearsals. Standing alone, facing an empty auditorium, each artist produced intuitive, heartfelt, short solo monologues responding to the space and exploring the nature of theatre when live performance is impossible.

The full series is available online at West Kowloon's YouTube channel: https://wk.org.hk/3i5RTPP

An Invitation: On Empty Theatre is co-produced and co-presented by Edward Lam Dance Theatre and Freespace, West Kowloon Cultural District, Hong Kong.

