Tune In This Friday for SummerStage Anywhere Digital Dance Workshop

The event will kick off live at 2:00PM EST on SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch Channel.

This Friday, August 7th, fans are able to tune in for an exclusive free SummerStageStudio: Digital dance workshop, presented by Disney. The event will kick off live at 2:00PM EST on SummerStage YouTube, Facebook page and Twitch Channel with Brooklyn born and Atlanta-based dancer, actor, choreographer and movement coach Marvelous.



Marc Marvelous is unmistakably one of today's hottest working veteran dancer/choreographers in the industry. With over 15 years of professional experience, Marvelous has become world-renowned for his sauciness, masculinity, and street grace. A Brooklyn, NY native and one of the leading groundbreakers in the mainstream exposure of the Brooklyn dance style of flexing, Marvelous has a rawness unparalleled.

He has performed and toured with music industry heavyweights including Usher, Beyonce, Rihanna, Chris Brown, Black Eyed Peas, Fergie, Britney Spears, Alicia Keys, and Mary J. Blige. Well regarded within the entertainment community, Marvelous has worked with and assisted legendary choreographers including Jamaica Craft, Aakomon "AJ" Jones, Tanisha Scott, Jamal Sims, and Dondraico Johnson for various films, tours, music videos, commercials, and television performances. He has also worked alongside additional legends including Fatima Robinson, Mia Michaels, Laurien Ann Gibson, and HiHat. He was also the assistant choreographer for the Michael Jackson hologram performance at the 2014 Billboard Awards choreographed by Rich and Tone Talauega. Marvelous has appeared in several films and television shows, including, "Step Up Revolution", and "Step Up All In," both of which he was an actor and dancer.

Additional information on the event can be found here.

All summer long SummerStage has been highlighting different genres that were born in or deeply represent New York culture - Mondays: Contemporary Dance, Tuesdays: Global, Wednesdays: Indie Rock, Thursdays: Latin, Fridays: Hip Hop and Saturdays: Jazz. The SummerStage team has spent months finding ways to make the most of this summer and remains committed to bringing free, accessible, and diverse arts programming to New York City (and now the world!) Recent hip-hop programming included Culture Talks with A$AP Ferg & Fab 5 Freddy and DJ Kool Herc & Cindy Campbell, a live DJ set by DJ Kool Red Alert with Large Professor and Neek The Exotic, and more!



View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You