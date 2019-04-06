The 6th Season Of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab Launches April 22nd

The 6th season of New York Theatre Barn's Choreography Lab launches on Monday, April 22nd, 2019 at 7pm at Pearl Studios. Funded in part by a generous gift from the Amber Foundation, The Choreography Lab was created to elevate and expand the use of dance in musical theatre. It is also the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation.

In the April 22nd installment, four choreographers will present their own narrative based dance pieces, each with a specific personal choreographic development goal. There will be a guest moderator for this lab who, along with an in house lab moderator, will critique the pieces based on the specific objectives the choreographers develop for themselves. The featured choreographers are John Alix, Matthew Borchers, Rachel Goldman, and Jerome Vivona. A guest moderator will be announced soon.

Curated by Avital Asuleen, The Choreography Lab's programming supports choreographer development, fosters collaboration between writers and choreographers earlier in the creative process, and serves as an educational forum where all parties can strengthen and specify how dance can be used to convey story and character. The Choreography Lab is the only curated choreography platform where choreographers and writers collaborate to develop movement for new musicals during incubation. Lab consultants are Adolpho Blaire and Christopher Noffke.

Pearl Studios is located at 500 8th Avenue in New York City, and the lab will be in studio 412. Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 at the door, and can be purchased on New York Theatre Barn's website: www.nytheatrebarn.org. Seating is limited.

Now in its 12th season, New York Theatre Barn is a Manhattan-based non-profit theatre company dedicated to incubating original musicals that challenge audiences through provocative stories and innovative storytelling in front of a live audience. Theatre Barn's core programs include the New Works Series - exclusive pre-premieres of new musicals during incubation, the Choreography Lab - the only platform where choreographers and writers collaborate on movement for new musicals during incubation, and unique residency opportunities which recently resulted in a developmental production of the musical Sam's Room, and a reading of the musical Eastbound which is performed in English and Mandarin. For more information: www.nytheatrebarn.org.





