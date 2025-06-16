Tap City Awards Set For This September

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The American Tap Dance Foundation (ATDF) will present the 2024 and 2025 Tap City Awards on Thursday, September 11 at 6:00 PM at the Bruno Walter Auditorium, located within the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center, 111 Amsterdam Avenue (at 65th Street) in New York City.

This special event will honor recipients of the ATDF Hoofer Awards, Tap Preservation Awards, and inductees into the International Tap Dance Hall of Fame for both 2024 and 2025. The evening will include surprise guests, archival film clips, and live performances, celebrating the rich legacy and vibrant future of tap dance. Honorees will include Dick Van Dyke, Tommy Tune, Lisa La Touche, the late Billy Strayhorn and more. This event is FREE and open to the public, ticket link coming soon.

"After the ATDF downsized in 2023, I began to feel the Tap City Awards were way too important to just stop,” said Tony Waag, ATDF Founding Director. “If our art-form is going to survive, we need to continue our commitment of recognizing the major figures who have made significant contributions to the field by honoring their legacies. Having felt very anxious to bring the Awards back, I approached the Lincoln Center Library, and they agreed. So, a very special thanks go to the Jerome Robbins Dance Division at the New York Public Library for their underwriting support.”

Tap City Award Recipients

Hoofer Awards

• 2024: Bril Barrett, Josh Hilberman

• 2025: Germaine Goodson, Tap and Tray, Lisa La Touche

International Tap Dance Hall of Fame

• 2024: Billy Strayhorn, Joe Stirling

• 2025: Skip Cunningham, Tommy Tune, Dick Van Dyke

Tap Preservation Awards

• 2024: Gene Medler

• 2025: Kurt Albert & Klaus Bleis

The American Tap Dance Foundation is a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to the preservation and advancement of tap dance as an American art form. Through performances, education, archival initiatives, and annual awards, ATDF honors the art form's past, supports its present, and nurtures its future. Learn more at www.atdf.org

