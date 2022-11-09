Tanya Karn Joins Charm La'Donna Dance Company

Noted dancer/choreographer Tanya Karn has joined the renowned Charm La'Donna Inc. dance company.

The Toronto native will serve as principal dancer and assistant choreographer at the company led by acclaimed choreographer Charm La'Donna.

"From the first time I worked with her in Canada, I knew she was a choreographer I wanted to continue learning from. Her passion for dance and choreography was completely infectious," Karn said. "I would leave her rehearsals feeling incredibly inspired, and it was a feeling I wanted to experience every day. She is also one of the most sought-after choreographers in America and works with some of the biggest artists in the world. I knew that getting the opportunity to learn and grow under her guidance would be the most educational experience I could ask for in this industry."

La'Donna is known for her work with such stars as Dua Lipa, Meghan Trainor, Selena Gomez, The Weeknd, Ava Max, Rosalia, among many others. Her company is credited with the choreography and/or creative direction of six artist's tours in this past year alone, and many of these concerts were hosted by Live Nation, the world's leading entertainment company. She was also the mastermind behind the Kendrick Lamar's 2018 Grammy Awards performance, and his most recent project The Big Stepper's World Tour.

"The best things that I bring to the table in my position are my training and experience. Charm is extremely versatile across dance styles, which means she can work for artists of any music genre and tailor the movement specifically to their vision" Karn said. "I am also trained in a wide variety of dance styles, so I am able to produce whatever style of movement is suitable for a particular project."

Karn's arrival marks her return to the company after having worked on many of their previous projects such as the 94th Annual Academy Awards earlier this year, where she performed as a principal dancer in the Encanto performance for artists Megan The Stallion, Becky G, and more. Her previous work with the company also includes The Weeknd's "After Hours Til Dawn" tour, and the iHeart Radio Much Music Video Awards, among others.

Karn is known for her work as a choreographer and dancer on television and films such as the Nickelodeon series "Make It Pop" produced by Nick Cannon, where she served as the lead dancer in 40 episodes. Her other work includes the acclaimed Canadian Juno Music Awards, as well as TV series like "The Next Step", "L.A. Complex," "Warehouse 13," "Harriet the Spy," "Breakaway," and many others.

Raised in Muskoka, Karn grew up with a passion for dancing and performing in front of audiences and attended several dance academies before graduating with a Master's Degree from Wilfrid Laurier University. As an elite dancer with a background in hip hop, contemporary, jazz, ballet, lyrical, tap, ballet, and pointe styles of dancing, Karn went on to work with Meghan Trainor, Jason DeRulo, Demi Lovato, The Jonas Brothers, Carly Rae Jepsen, Victoria Duffield and others.