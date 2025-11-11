THE BROOKLYN NUTCRACKER to Return to Brooklyn Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Brooklyn Ballet will present its annual production of The Brooklyn Nutcracker at The Theater at City Tech in Downtown Brooklyn, December 6–14, 2025. Following last year's sold-out run, the production returns for five performances across two weekends, with four additional community matinees welcoming nearly 4,000 local students from public schools and senior centers across the borough.

The production weaves ballet, street dance, and a vibrant mosaic of world dance forms into a magical retelling of the holiday classic reflective of the borough's boundless diversity and energy.

Conceived and choreographed by Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson, The Brooklyn Nutcracker transforms familiar scenes into a dazzling journey through time and place, from Victorian Flatbush to modern-day Brooklyn with detours through beloved landmarks including the Brooklyn Botanic Garden and the Flatbush Avenue subway platform. Audiences meet a pop-and-locking Herr Drosselmeyer performed by Michael “Big Mike” Fields, a Krumping Rat King embodied by Brian “Hallowdreamz” Henry, and a vogueing Mother Ginger, set against the sweeping grandeur of the Snow Scene, Waltz of the Flowers, and Grand Pas de Deux.

This year's production unites an extraordinary range of global traditions on one stage — from classical dancers from China and a spirited Ukrainian Hopak, to Native American Hoop Dance, African Dance, Flamenco, and Belly Dance. In Act II, Aliesha Bryan, first-place winner of Flamenco Certamen 2016, returns with fiery precision in Spanish Hot Chocolate, while Sira Melikian brings passion and authenticity to the sultry Arabian Coffee. ShanDien Sonwai LaRance, who spent nearly a decade under the big top of Cirque du Soleil's TOTEM, continues the legacy of her late brother Nakotah in her breathtaking hoop dance — a hallmark of the production since its inception.

Each tableau pays homage to the original choreography of Petipa and Ivanov while embracing the sounds, styles, and spirit of contemporary Brooklyn, creating a holiday experience as vibrant and diverse as the borough itself.

This year's production features an exceptional lineup of guest artists, including Kamala Saara, Derek Brockington, and Kouadio Davis of Dance Theatre of Harlem; Crystal Serrano, formerly of Dance Theatre of Harlem and Pacific Northwest Ballet; and George Sanders, whose career spans Broadway, The National Ballet of China, and collaborations with Twyla Tharp. Together, they bring unparalleled artistry and range to this year's performances, embodying Brooklyn Ballet's vision of diversity and excellence on stage.

Musical collaborators Baba Israel (beatbox), Zafir Tawil (violin), Mikhail Smirnoff (accordion), Paula Green (African Drums), and Yimin Miao (dizi, Chinese bamboo flute) enrich each divertissement with live instrumentation from around the world. Technology and artistry continue to converge through collaborations with artist Avram Finkelstein and wearable technology pioneer Rebeccah Pailes-Friedman (Interwoven Design) — including an updated LED tutu for the mechanical doll and fiber optic tutus that transform under the lights.

“The Brooklyn Nutcracker has always been about more than a performance, it's a reflection of the city we love,” says Artistic Director Lynn Parkerson. “This year, as dancers from so many cultures and traditions share the same stage, audiences see Brooklyn's beauty and diversity come to life in movement, music, and joy. It's a celebration for families, for communities, and for everyone who believes in the power of dance to unite us.”

Blending tradition and innovation, The Brooklyn Nutcracker creates a world where cultures meet, styles collide, and the timeless story of The Nutcracker is reborn for a new generation.