Steps On Broadway Announces New Leadership Of Steps Youth Programs

Steps on Broadway, the internationally-recognized dance training center now celebrating its 40th year, names Pamela Levy as new Director of Steps Youth Programs, following retirement of long-time director Kate Thomas.

Steps Youth Programs, formerly titled The School at Steps, was established in 2002 as a codified program for young dancers, ages 18mo-18, to provide students with a comprehensive dance education for those aspiring to be a professional dancer. In partnership with Joe Lanteri, who was named Executive Director of Steps on Broadway in 2018, Levy has plans to enhance the already prestigious program rooted deeply in ballet with class offerings in a wide variety of disciplines. Aligned with the mission of Steps on Broadway to cultivate the skills and networks of the 21stcentury dancer, the Steps Youth Programs will focus on providing students with the tools to transition between one form of dance to the next-a prerequisite for professional employment for nearly all artists.

"Steps Youth Programs represent excellence in dance training for students seeking rigorous and diverse Pre-Professional opportunities as well as those seeking enrichment dance classes," explains Levy. "I look forward to enhancing the already strong foundation the youth programs are built upon and working with the next generation of dance artists."

With new programs like Ready, Set, Danceand Adventures in Dance, where dancers are given introductions to ballet paired with Hip Hop or Jazz; Action Dance for Boys, that uses props and heroic character themes to frame creative movement; and Ballet to Broadway and Musical TheaterWorkshopsthat culminate in a studio showing, the schedule will cater to all dancers, no matter their professional or recreational aspirations.

"An experienced dance school director and dance educator coming to the Steps Youth Programs from her position at the ABT Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School, Pamela leads with integrity, compassion and a commitment to create an environment where students are challenged to be their personal best," explains Joe Lanteri. "Under her leadership they will be nurtured and encouraged to take artistic risks and be bold about trying new things, while supporting and celebrating one another."

With new summer sessions underway and fall registration opening soon, prospective students can visit https://stepsnyc.com/youth-programs/for more information.

Pamela is an experienced dance school director and dance educator. She holds an MA in Dance Education/ABT Ballet Pedagogy from New York University, and a BFA in Dance from Mason Gross School of the Arts at Rutgers University. She has served on the faculties of American Ballet Theatre's Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis School Children's Division, ABT's Summer Intensives, and ABT's Outreach Programs. She is currently a member of ABT's National Training Curriculum's Artistic Board of Examiners. Pamela has previously served as the Director of the Princeton Ballet School, Director of the ABT Certified School at Mason Gross Extension Division, Director of the Mark Morris Student Company II, and Washington Rock Youth Ballet. She has been a faculty member at Mason Gross School of the Arts, Marymount Manhattan College, Princeton University, Rider University, Teacher's College at Columbia University, Ballet Forté and Mark Morris Dance Center among others. She danced professionally with Murray Louis and Nikolais Dance, and the Metropolitan Opera Ballet.





