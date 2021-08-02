Stage Directors And Choreographers Foundation Announces New Board Members

Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation, the not-for-profit foundation of Stage Directors and Choreographers Society, announces the election of Justin Emeka, Doug Hughes, and Seema Sueko as the newest members of the SDCF Board of Trustees. They join President Mark Brokaw, Vice President/Secretary Anne Kauffman, Sheldon Epps, Linda Hartzell, Dan Knechtges, Laura Penn, and Victoria Traube as Trustees of the Foundation. Hughes will serve as the Foundation's Treasurer.

"We're honored to have these three outstanding individuals join the work of SDCF at this critical juncture," says Brokaw. "The need to support directors and choreographers across the country at every stage of their careers has perhaps never been so important. As the industry moves forward and recovers from the pandemic, SDCF will meet the challenges by providing much-needed opportunities and community."

SDCF most recently launched the Lloyd Richards New Futures Residency, providing two mid-career artists of color the opportunity to work with forward-thinking artistic directors for a year and learn about institutional leadership. SDCF provides other professional development opportunities including Observerships and the Denham, Mike Ockrent, Sir John Gielgud, Shepard and Mildred Traube, Charles Abbott, Kurt Weill, and George C. Wolfe Fellowships. Public programs include roundtables, one-on-one conversations, symposia, podcasts, and networking opportunities. SDCF recognition programs include the "Mr. Abbott" and the Gordon Davidson for Lifetime Achievement, in addition to the Zelda Fichandler, Barbara Whitman, Breakout, and Callaway Awards. SDCF also created an Emergency Assistance Fund, which has provided much needed support to SDC Members and Associate Members throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.

Founded in 1965, Stage Directors and Choreographers Foundation (SDCF) celebrates, develops, and supports professional stage directors and choreographers throughout every phase of their careers. We work to build a theatrical community that reflects the cultural, racial, and gender diversity of our nation by creating opportunities for artists of all backgrounds to bring their full, authentic selves to their work as creative leaders in the theatre. To read about all the SDCF Board of Trustees, visit www.sdcfoundation.org.