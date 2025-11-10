Special Guest Mark-David Bloodgood Joins Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's THE NUTCRACKER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Central Indiana Dance Ensemble will welcome Mark-David Bloodgood as their Cavalier for the 26th Annual production of The Nutcracker.

Born in Redmond, Washington, Bloodgood trained on scholarship for twelve years at the Pacific Northwest Ballet School under the direction of Francis Russell and Peter Boal. Bloodgood is currently a member of Ballet Project OC, but has preceded performed with Huntsville Ballet, South Carolina Ballet, Milwaukee Ballet II, BalletMet II, ARC Dance, St. Louis Ballet, Indianapolis Ballet and as a guest artist with the Colunbus Opera and the Seattle Opera.

Bloodgood has had the privilege to perform principal roles throughout his career, including Siegfried in Swan Lake, Count Albrecht in Giselle, Romeo in Romeo and Juliet, Prince Charming in Cinderella and has held principal roles in works by George Balanchine, Peter Martina, Christopher Wheeldon, Twyla Tharp, Gerald Arpino, Septime Webre and many others.

Bloodgood joins CIDE as they return to the STAR Bank Performing Arts Center at Zionsville High School this December 12-14 for their annual performance of the beloved classic, The Nutcracker. CIDE is thrilled to be performing for the 21st year in Zionsville.

Tickets are on sale now. A beloved classic, The Nutcracker is a magical holiday event. Make Central Indiana Dance Ensemble's production of The Nutcracker a part of your holiday tradition and experience the inspiring performance by Bloodgood – a once in a lifetime opportunity.

The performances of The Nutcracker will take place December 12-14 (Friday, December 12 at 7:30 pm; Saturday, December 13 at 2 pm and 7:30 pm; and Sunday, December 14 at 2 pm).