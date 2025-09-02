Royal Academy of Dance Hosts Event in Celebration of Children's Scholarship Scheme Centenary

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



On 18th September, the Royal Academy of Dance (RAD) will hold an event in celebration of the original children's scholarship scheme, which ran for 60 years from 1925-1985.

'Springboard to success' - insights and celebration of the RAD Scholarship Scheme (1925-1985) will commemorate 100 years since the start of this scheme, which provided much needed access for young people learning to dance.

The scheme saw more than 2,000 young people benefit from two free ballet classes a week at centres around the UK. Such was the scheme's impact, its legacy is reflected in many of the vocational ballet school associate programmes on offer today. Notable RAD scholars include Pamela May OBE, Lynn Seymour CBE, Kevin O'Hare CBE, Russell Maliphant OBE and Will Tuckett.

At 'Springboard to success' - insights and celebration of the RAD Scholarship Scheme (1925-1985) RAD Artistic Director, Alexander Campbell, will be joined by a panel of former scholars, including Wayne Sleep, Marguerite Porter, Marion Tait, Anita Young, Terence (Terry) Hyde and Rebecca Holmes (Trevitt), who will share their personal experiences. At the RAD's headquarters in Wandsworth, they will discuss the value of the scheme and the importance of continuing to provide young people with access to dance classes.

There will also be a short performance by some of the current RAD scholars, followed by a reception from 7:30pm where visitors can view a display giving a historical overview of the scheme.

Although the original scheme is no longer available, the RAD offers a range of bursaries to help enter exams or cover programme tuition. In addition, all candidates competing in The Margot Fonteyn International Ballet Competition have the opportunity to be considered for a variety of tuition scholarships with some of the world's leading dance companies and schools.