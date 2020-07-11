Roxey Ballet Receives CARES Funding From NJSCA and NJCH

Roxey Ballet has received two awards from federal CARES ACT funding via The National Endowment for the Arts and the National Endowment for Humanities. Roxey Ballet received $5000 for General Operating Support from New Jersey State Council for the Arts (via NEA) and a Program Support Grant of $3,000 from New Jersey Council for Humanities, (via NEH) for financial hardship due to COVID-19.

"We are thankful for this funding assistance supporting a portion of our interactive programming for the upcoming season," the company said in a statement. "This funding is crucial as we continue to endure considerable hardship and loss of revenue. We are athletes of the arts, with determination, endurance, and drive. We problem solve and are open to adjusting our mode of operation as needed."

Over the next few weeks the company plans to solidify its season of programming and share new options for reaching the community.


