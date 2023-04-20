Review: MARTHA GRAHAM DANCE COMPANY Spring Season Features Extraordinary Classics and Stunning New Works at The Joyce Theater

The Martha Graham Dance Company opened their season at The Joyce Theater on Tuesday evening with Program A. Before the curtain rose on the fabulous and diverse production, Company's Artistic Director, Janet Eilber graciously welcomed the audience, introduced the evening's works, and pointed out that the Company has just turned 97 years old. Dance enthusiasts and many more now have the opportunity to experience Company performances that present Graham's treasured classics along with stunning new choreographies.

Program A commenced with Dark Meadow Suite with choreography and costumes by Martha Graham, the arrangement by Janet Eiber, music by Carlos Chavez, and lighting by Nick Yung. Showcasing Martha Graham's exquisite, signature technique, the compelling 1946 abstract composition examines the everlasting experience of searching for human connection. The dance featured intricate partnering and perfect precision. This piece is a superb example of modernism from the mid-20th Century yet it has a timeless appeal. The piece featured the outstanding talents of So Young An and Jacob Larsen.

The evening of enthralling dance continued with the world premiere piece of Get Up, My Daughter choreographed by Annie Rigney, music by Marco Rosano, costumes by Caleb Krieg, and lighting by Yi-Chung Chen. This expressive, emotive new work brings to the stage the indomitable strength of women as the dancers artfully evoke feelings of grief, rage, and beauty with an overarching sense of sisterhood. This is an ideal time to have this profound message relayed by the dance troupe.

The program continued with the world premiere of Cortege 2023 with choreography by Baye and Asa, music by Aidan Elias, costumes by Caleb Krieg, and lighting by Yi-Chung Chen. Baye and Asa drew their inspiration from the Martha Graham work, Cortege of Eagles. It centers on Charon, the ferryman from Greek mythology, who shepherds souls to the underworld. The dance is fascinating with its dark theme. The lighting Yi-Chung Chen highlighted this dramatic piece that showcases the strength and athleticism of the dancers.

After a brief intermission, the program concluded with a stirring work, Cave of the Heart. It features choreography and costumes by Martha Graham, music by Samuel Barber, and original lighting by Jean Rosenthal adapted by Beverly Emmons. This Graham classic was absolutely riveting and the set design by Isamu Noguchi was a wonderful complement to the piece. The dancers included Xin Ying as the sorceress, Medea; Lloyd Knight as Jason; Marzia Memoli as Creon's daughter, the princess; and Anne Souder as The Chorus. The foursome performed Cave of the Heart to perfection as they passionately portrayed the destructive power of love.

We applaud the Martha Graham Company members for presenting a marvelous program that proved captivating from start to finish. On opening night, they received a well-deserved, enthusiastic standing ovation. The dancers include Lloyd Knight, Xin Ying, Natasha M. Diamond-Walker, Anne O'Donnell, Lorenzo Pagano, Anne Souder, So Young An, Alessio Crognale, Laurel Dalley Smith, Jacob Larsen, Marzia Memoli, Richard Villverde, Leslie Andrea Williams, James Anthony, Devin Loh, and Kate Reyes.

Martha Graham was the true pioneer in contemporary dance and her legacy lives on in the superb productions that are now being presented by the Company. Congratulations to Artistic Director, Janet Eiber and Executive Director, LaRue Allen on the continuing success of the Martha Graham Dance Company.

The run time of Program A was approximately 2 hours. With multiple programs being offered by the Martha Graham Dance Company at The Joyce through April 30, treat yourself to more than one performance. The Joyce Theater is located at 175 8th Ave, New York, NY 10011. Visit marthagraham.org/joyce2023 for full the program, casting information, and to purchase tickets.

Photo Credit: Melissa Sherwood