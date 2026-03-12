RAQS IN THE CITY to Kick Off New York Belly Dance Festival at Laurie Beechman Theatre

The pulse of Middle Eastern dance and music will return as the New York Belly Dance Festival 2026 kicks off with "Raqs in the City" at The Laurie Beechman Theatre on March 20, hosted by Cirque du Soleil's Shereen Hickman.

Step into a glamorous speakeasy-style setting, where the spirit of New York meets the art of Middle Eastern dance for an unforgettable night celebrating rhythm, culture, and community.

This intimate dinner show spotlights solo performances by guest artists and festival participants including Kelvia, Haleema, La Lorena Ayub, Gabriela Figueroa, Tatiana Bellydance, LALA, Nyana, Samantha Kutner, Kalayla, Rimma Arabica, Amar, Kelvia Miti-Meda, and more. Created and directed by Samantha Diaz.