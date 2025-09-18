Review: FALL FOR DANCE FESTIVAL at New York City Center through 9/27-Exquisite

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Fall for Dance Festival is now happening at New York City Center through 9/27. This is the 22nd year of this annual, beloved Festival. Dance enthusiasts and many more can see the finest dancers showcasing a vast variety of dance genres. With multiple programs scheduled, we suggest you plan to attend their exquisite productions more than once.

In his opening address to the audience, Michael S. Rosenberg, President and CEO of New York City Center, pointed out that the Fall For Dance Festival brings together the “world’s best” and that this year’s performances have the most internationally diverse shows ever produced.

We attended Program 1 on 9/17. It commenced with Dance Is A Mother performed by Jeroboam Bozeman, Anna Greenberg, Jacquelin Harris, Sara Mearns, and Jamar Roberts. Clad in flowing light blue tunics and pants designed by Marc Happel, the five dancers created a fascinating spectacle. Whether they moved individually or in unison, the troupe was a perfect collective as they expressed an abiding love for their art. The dancers mastered the energy and grace of Jamar Roberts’ emotive choreography. The music by Caroline Shaw for Dance Is A Mother was finely performed by a quartet on stage. The second segment of the piece included the vocal talents of Raquel Acevedo Klein. The lighting design by Brandon Stirling Baker was ideal.

The program continued with a stunning tap solo, The Man I Love by Dario Natarelli with music by Derek Louie on the cello. It was choreographed and staged by Michelle Dorrance and Dario Natarelli with music by George and Ira Gershwin. It is an elegant piece that highlights Natarelli’s charm and lightning speed tap dance talents. The lighting by Kate Ashton complemented the dance very well. The Man I Love will enjoy an upcoming performance at the Hudson Valley Dance Festival on October 11, 2025.

After a brief intermission, the program continued with Dust by the San Francisco Ballet under the artistic direction of Tamara Rojo. The dance featured Katherine Barkman and Victor Prigent along with twenty-one of the company’s gifted dancers. It was mesmerizing from the first minute to the last. This poignant piece dramatically addresses the bleak horrors of WWI yet also expresses the comfort of human interaction and tenderness. Dust is directed and choreographed by Akram Khan; music by Jocelyn Pook; staging by Crystal Costa; and coaching by Mavin Khoo. The Dramaturg is Ruth Little; lighting design by Fabiana Picioli; scenic design by Sander Loonen; costume design by Kimie Nakano; and the Production Stage Manager is Katie Orr. Dust topped off a great evening of dance.

Fall for Dance kicks off the exciting performance season ahead at New York City Center. The theater is located at 131 W 55th St (between Sixth and Seventh avenues) New York, NY 10019. Peruse their schedule and make plans to see all of the outstanding entertainment that will be presented. For more information and ticketing, please visit Home | New York City Center.

Lead Photo Credit: "Dance Is A Mother" by Julieta Cervantes

