RAM DANCES Comes to Martha Graham Studio Theater This Month

Random Access Music and Tokyo to New York will bring innovation, movement, and sound together in RAM Dances, a two-night event at the Martha Graham Studio Theater on November 14 and 15, 2025.

This program celebrates the exchange between music and dance, featuring acclaimed dancer and choreographer Henning Rübsam in dynamic new collaborations with the composers and performers of RAM.

Rübsam and composer Beata Moon, who have collaborated since 1992, present the world première “AUTONOMOUS ASSEMBLY,” in which Rübsam will be joined onstage by longtime dance partner Violetta Klimczewska.

Hélène Taddei Lawson and Rübsam choreograph and dance the world première “STARDUST” to music by Masatora Goya.

The evening brings together a critically acclaimed lineup of musicians: Lish Lindsey (flutes), Thomas Piercy (clarinet and hichiriki), Sabina Torosjan (violin), Molly Aronson (cello), and Marina Iwao (piano).

The concert presents three world premieres commissioned by Random Access Music and Thomas Piercy—new works by Beata Moon, Frances White, and Andrea Casarrubios—together with recent compositions by Masatora Goya and Roger Stubblefield.