QUICK FESTIVAL Seeking Proposals from Black-Identifying Dance and Movement Artists

Announcements for who will participate in the Festival will be made on 5 June 2021.

May. 14, 2021  

Artistic Director Keith A. Thompson welcomes proposals from Black-identifying dance and movement artists to participate in inaugurating the first edition of the Quick Festival, celebrating Black artistry, creativity, and invention. Presented as an online event by danceTactics performance group, the Quick Festival will be shown at 2pm EST on Juneteenth (Saturday, 19 June 2021).

danceTactics aims to feature a dynamic range of approximately 10 Black-identifying dance artists for this online festival, hosted by Mr. Thompson, as a means of celebrating our community´s exceptional talent and imagination.

Ticket sales will be equally divided amongst all of the selected artists/companies. danceTactics wants everyone selected to participate in the Quick Festival to be supported for their work with equity and transparency, to the fullest extent possible.

Proposed dances must be no more than 2 minutes in duration, must be pre-recorded, and must have something to do with the mission of Thompson´s company, danceTactics performance group. How your piece relates to the mission statement is broad & open to interpretation. We welcome your ideas!

Along with a link to your pre-recorded video, please include a CV, a link to your website, a short statement about why you would like to participate in the festival, and a $5 application fee to support the review and selection of the participants for the festival.

Please send all materials to quickfestival@dancetactics.org by Friday, 28 May at 5pm EST.

Announcements for who will participate in the Festival will be made on 5 June 2021.


