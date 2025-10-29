Photos: National Theatre Begins Rehearsals For Return Of BALLET SHOES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The National Theatre has released a first look inside the rehearsal room as preparations begin for the return of Ballet Shoes, Kendall Feaver’s acclaimed adaptation of Noel Streatfeild’s beloved 1936 novel. Check out the photos below.

Part of Director and Co-CEO Indhu Rubasingham’s inaugural season, the production opens in the Olivier Theatre on November 17, 2025, and runs through February 21, 2026, with a press night on November 25. Directed by Katy Rudd.

Set in a crumbling London house filled with fossils and dinosaur bones, Ballet Shoes follows three adopted sisters—Pauline, Petrova, and Posy Fossil—as they discover who they are and what they want to be. Under the watchful care of their guardian Sylvia, Nana, and an eccentric group of lodgers, each sister pursues her dream—whether on the stage, in the air, or behind the wheel. In a world not built for young women with big ambitions, the Fossil sisters must learn to balance determination, family, and joy.

The cast features Sienna Arif-Knights as Petrova Fossil, Nina Cassells as Pauline Fossil, Scarlett Monahan as Posy Fossil, Anoushka Lucas as Sylvia, and Lesley Nicol as Nana. Also appearing are Justin Salinger as Great Uncle Matthew/Fidolia/Mr French/Mr Sholsky/Madame Manoff, Raj Bajaj as Jai, Eryck Brahmania as Prince, Pandora Colin as Dr Jakes, Nadine Higgin as Theo, Gracie Hodson-Prior as Winifred, and Xolisweh Ana Richards as Katerina Federovksy. The ensemble includes Julie Armstrong, Rosie Boore, Chrissy Brooke, Luke Cinque-White, Mark Hammersley, Georges Hann, Shailan Gohil, Kaitlyn Moore, Anu Ogunmefun, Gabriela Rodriguez, and Katie Singh, with Stephanie Elstob, Sebastian Goffin, and Suzy Osadchyi as swings.

Direction by Katy Rudd, set design by Frankie Bradshaw, costume design by Samuel Wyer, choreography by Ellen Kane, and composition by Asaf Zohar. Dance arrangements and orchestrations are by Gavin Sutherland, lighting design by Paule Constable, sound design by Ian Dickinson for Autograph, and video design by Ash J Woodward. The production also features illusions by Chris Fisher. Additional members of the creative team include Cira Robinson (classical coach), Penny Dyer (dialect coach), and Cathleen McCarron and Zoe Littleton (voice coaches).

The National Theatre continues its collaboration with Coram, the UK’s first and longest-running children’s charity, throughout the Ballet Shoes run. Coram provides adoption services and supports families and children across the UK, aligning with the story’s themes of care, belonging, and resilience.

Recommended for audiences ages 7 to 107, Ballet Shoes plays in the Olivier Theatre from November 17, 2025, to February 21, 2026. Tickets are available now.

