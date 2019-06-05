NobleMotion Dance Collaborates with A.I. in MAN OVERBOARD!

NobleMotion sails into its 11th season with Man Overboard!, a cutting-edge evening of dance at The Hobby Center's Zilkha Hall, August 23 & 24 at 7:30 PM. Man Overboard! is an examination of unintended consequences. Whether it be political polarization, environmental issues, or the inundation of artificial intelligence, Man Overboard! asks, Where do we draw the line? In Prometheus, NobleMotion enters unknown territory as it collaborates with A.I. in this groundbreaking exploration of man vs. machine. The political satire, I approve this message, is set in the Renaissance era and offers a witty and subversive look at the indulgence of power. And back by popular demand, both Unsinkable and Tower return to the stage offering dances with large rocking ships and 33 dancers in rain. As always, NobleMotion delivers raw physicality and visually alluring worlds.

A.I. is making art and we are not sure how we feel about that. Prometheus pits A.I. and machine learning agents at odds with the moving body, drawing inspiration from the classic Greek tale of man being given the gift of the gods: fire. Intensely human, Prometheus explores influence, attention, autonomy, awareness, morality, choice, and intuition. The collaborative team is comprised of Jeremy Stewart, media artist and A.I./M.L. researcher; David Deveau, light designer and technology artist; Jared Doster, industrial design artist; and Bryan Ealey, sound designer. "It is our biggest collaboration yet," states Dionne Noble, "and will be the first time this A.I. system is used in a live performance." Jeremy Stewart shares, "This 'A.I. dance video' participates with human performers in the creation of the work, as both a choreographic spark and as an active performer. The performance instigates a direct encounter between the human and its alien-digital representation in the age of artificial intelligence."

It's politics as usual and everyone is taking sides. A looming 14-foot throne dominates the stage in I approve this message. Set in the Renaissance era, with the main character, a Machiavellian majesty, directing the comedy of errors atop his throne. This dark and witty romp asks the perennial question, How much do we really have a say in our governance? Humorous and subversive, I approve this message leaves everyone chasing their tails and pointing fingers.

Here comes a storm! Tower, choreographed by Andy Noble in collaboration with Laura Harrell, uses raw athleticism to create the anticipation and energy of a storm front. Inspired by our current environmental challenges and drawing from images of war, Tower

Tickets range between $20-$40. Student and Group Discounts are available.?Tickets can be purchased online at www.TheHobbyCenter.org or by calling 713.315.2525.

Photo by Lynn Lane





