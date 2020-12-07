Nimbus Re-Envisions Jersey City NUTCRACKER

Since 2010, Nimbus Dance has drawn together professional dancers, youth of all backgrounds, and local celebrities to present Jersey City Nutcracker.

The adaptation of Tchaikovsky's timeless classic takes place in Jersey City and weaves together themes of magic, adventure, family and friendship, and featuring the sights, sounds, and characters you might find throughout Jersey City neighborhoods.

Jersey City Nutcracker plays like a love letter to Nimbus' hometown; a statement of commitment and of perseverance from Nimbus to local families and youth of the community. The 2020 version of Jersey City Nutcracker will be presented as a feature length film, to be publicly released on December 19 & 20.

"We feel so fortunate, at Nimbus, to keep our programs and presentations active and present for our community even through the global pandemic," reflects Nimbus Founding Artistic Director, Samuel Pott. "Nimbus is proud to present Jersey City Nutcracker: The Movie and hope it brings holiday spirit and some sense of normalcy to our youth and families during these extraordinary times."

Choreographed by Samuel Pott, with fantastical, animated scenic projections by Jersey City-based video artists, Laia Cabrerra and Isabelle Duverger, and a delightful libretto co-written by Alyssa Souder and Pott, the story takes on a whole new magic, through the professional film production, directed and produced by o7 Films' Stephanie Daniels and Mark Smith.

"Our work as filmmakers is all about visual storytelling - leading audiences through a sequence of events so that the end result doesn't just make sense but leaves people feeling like they've undergone a journey of some sort," remarked Mark Smith of o7 Films. "Jersey City Nutcracker naturally lends itself to a sense of journey told through magical visuals, extraordinary dancing, and some very cute kids. For o7 Films it was a pleasure to bring the show into a new medium in Jersey City Nutcracker: The Movie."

Jersey City Nutcracker is made possible in part through partnership with lead sponsor, Goldman Sachs. Anthony Cammarata, a Managing Director in Goldman Sachs' Corporate and Workplace Solutions division, said, "For years, Nimbus Dance's Jersey City Nutcracker has brought the Jersey City youth, families and residents together around the holidays to celebrate our community. Goldman Sachs is proud to sponsor this wonderful production and applauds the youth performers, company dancers and staff for their continued contribution to Jersey City."

Nimbus Dance, founded by Artistic Director Samuel Pott in 2005, bridges the gap between world-class performances and community engagement by presenting work that speaks to, challenges, and elevates the core beliefs of its diverse audience. In September 2020, Nimbus Dance and the School of Nimbus Dance moved into 14,900 square ft. Arts Center in Jersey City. Nimbus performs on tour nationally and throughout the greater New Jersey/New York region, impacting 16,000 people annually. Community engagement initiatives serve over 7,000 children annually through in-school, movement-based programs.

Jersey City Nutcracker: The Movie will premiere online on December 19th and 20th at 5pm E.D.T. through a hosted online viewing party. Tickets are Pay What You Wish with a suggested minimum of $15 per viewer. Attendees can expect wholesome (albeit, a little wacky!) holiday fun with some interactive moments throughout the evening. Whether you are a Jersey City Nutcracker devotee or if this will be your first experience, it promises entertainment that the whole family can enjoy.

Tickets are available: https://jccrackerthemovie.eventbrite.com.

View More Dance Stories Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You