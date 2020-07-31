New York Theatre Ballet School Continues Online Classes August 3-28

New York Theatre Ballet School continues its online summer classes August 3-28, 2020. Through the program, students receive world-class Cecchetti training from top industry instructors.

The classes are intermediate level ballet, with elementary pointe. For more information and to register, email admin@nytb.org. All classes will be held through Zoom in Eastern Daylight Time.

Online August Classes

August 3-28, 2020

Monday, Wednesday, Friday

5:00pm-6:45pm

Intermediate level ballet with elementary pointe

"The safety of our students and staff is of utmost importance," said Diana Byer, founder and artistic director, New York Theatre Ballet School. "We are hopeful we can open the doors to our studio in September, but classes may resume online pending further stay at home orders. Alternatively, we may offer a combination of in-person and Zoom classes, as we are doing safely and successfully this summer."

Students of NYTB School have appeared professionally on Broadway in the productions of The Lion King, School of Rock, Billy Elliott, and South Pacific, and with New York City Ballet, Carnegie Hall with The New York Pops, Signature Theatre, Manhattan Theatre Club, Metropolitan Opera House, Theatre for a New City, and Cherry Lane Theatre.

