New York Theatre Ballet School Announces 2024-25 Class Schedule

New York Theatre Ballet School has announced its 2024-25 school year classes for children, pre-professional students, and adults. Classes begin Monday, September 16 at New York Theatre Ballet studios, 131 East 10th Street in New York City.
Directed by Diana Byer, the New York Theatre Ballet School was established in 1978 and teaches dance as a total art form, developing strong technical skill and discipline. Following the Cecchetti syllabus, classes emphasize music, theatricality, gesture, and style. For the advanced and pre-professional level student, classes in modern, theater dance, pointe, variations, and repertory round out New York Theatre Ballet’s training curriculum. All classes feature live accompaniment.
New York Theatre Ballet School offers small class size and teaching assistants in every class, guaranteeing highly individualized instruction. The Children’s Division consists of four levels: Pre-Ballet I classes for 4-5-year-old students are held on Saturday mornings. Pre-Ballet II classes for 6-7 years olds are held twice a week. Ballet I, II, and III (twice a week) are by audition or invitation. Optional workshops are available for Ballet III students.
The Pre-Professional Division at New York Theatre Ballet accepts students by audition or invitation and requires students to attend six classes per week. Each one hour and a half training session offers classes in technique, pointe, and modern dance workshops. School faculty members include Diana Byer, Melissa Sadler, and Marie Zvosec.
Tuition for the Children’s and Pre-Professional Divisions begins at $1,500.00 for the full 2024-25 school year (September thru first week in June). A 5% discount is available for full payment by August 31, and a 5% sibling discount will be applied to the youngest sibling’s tuition. Please visit https://nytb.org/school for full tuition information and fees.
New York Theatre Ballet School offers training at the beginner and intermediate levels for adult students and supplemental basic technique for ballet and modern dancers. Class instructors are Diana Byer, Julian Donahue, and William Whitener.
Adult classes are held Monday through Thursday evenings, and admission is $15 per class, $13 for IDNYC members. Ten-class cards are available for $130 or $120 with IDNYC.
Children’s Division
Pre-Ballet I (4-5 years old)
Saturday 9:30-10:20am
Pre-Ballet II (6-7 years old)
Wednesday 4:15-5:15pm
Saturday 10:30-11:30am
Ballet I (by audition or invitation)
Tuesday 4:30-5:30pm
Thursday 4:30-5:30pm
Students are required to attend two classes per week
Ballet II (by audition or invitation)
Monday 4:30-6:00pm
Friday 4:30-6:00pm
Students are required to attend two classes per week
Ballet III (by audition or invitation)
Tuesday 5:30-7:00pm
Thursday 5:30-7:00pm
Saturday 2:30-3:30pm (Workshop - optional)
Students are required to attend two classes per week
Young Artists Division (YAD, by audition or invitation)
Monday 6:00-7:30pm
Wednesday 5:15-6:45pm
Friday 6:00-7:30pm
Saturday 11:30am-1:00pm
Saturday 1:00-2:00pm Pointe
Saturday 2:30-3:30pm Workshop
Students are required to attend six classes per week
Adult Classes
Mondays 7:45-9:00pm – Intermediate
Tuesdays 7:00-8:15pm – Beginner/Intermediate
Wednesdays 7:15-8:30pm – Beginner
Thursdays 7:00-8:15pm – Beginner/Intermediate
