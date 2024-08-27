New York Theatre Ballet School Announces 2024-25 Class Schedule

Click Here for More on STUDENT CENTER - ELEMENTARY EDITION

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New York Theatre Ballet School has announced its 2024-25 school year classes for children, pre-professional students, and adults. Classes begin Monday, September 16 at New York Theatre Ballet studios, 131 East 10th Street in New York City.

Directed by Diana Byer, the New York Theatre Ballet School was established in 1978 and teaches dance as a total art form, developing strong technical skill and discipline. Following the Cecchetti syllabus, classes emphasize music, theatricality, gesture, and style. For the advanced and pre-professional level student, classes in modern, theater dance, pointe, variations, and repertory round out New York Theatre Ballet’s training curriculum. All classes feature live accompaniment.

CHILDREN’S DIVISION

New York Theatre Ballet School offers small class size and teaching assistants in every class, guaranteeing highly individualized instruction. The Children’s Division consists of four levels: Pre-Ballet I classes for 4-5-year-old students are held on Saturday mornings. Pre-Ballet II classes for 6-7 years olds are held twice a week. Ballet I, II, and III (twice a week) are by audition or invitation. Optional workshops are available for Ballet III students.

PRE-PROFESSIONAL DIVISION

The Pre-Professional Division at New York Theatre Ballet accepts students by audition or invitation and requires students to attend six classes per week. Each one hour and a half training session offers classes in technique, pointe, and modern dance workshops. School faculty members include Diana Byer, Melissa Sadler, and Marie Zvosec.

Tuition for the Children’s and Pre-Professional Divisions begins at $1,500.00 for the full 2024-25 school year (September thru first week in June). A 5% discount is available for full payment by August 31, and a 5% sibling discount will be applied to the youngest sibling’s tuition. Please visit https://nytb.org/school for full tuition information and fees.

ADULT DIVISION

New York Theatre Ballet School offers training at the beginner and intermediate levels for adult students and supplemental basic technique for ballet and modern dancers. Class instructors are Diana Byer, Julian Donahue, and William Whitener.

Adult classes are held Monday through Thursday evenings, and admission is $15 per class, $13 for IDNYC members. Ten-class cards are available for $130 or $120 with IDNYC.

Class schedules for the 2024-25 school year are as follows: e,

Children’s Division

Pre-Ballet I (4-5 years old)

Saturday 9:30-10:20am



Pre-Ballet II (6-7 years old)

Wednesday 4:15-5:15pm

Saturday 10:30-11:30am



Ballet I (by audition or invitation)

Tuesday 4:30-5:30pm

Thursday 4:30-5:30pm

Students are required to attend two classes per week

Ballet II (by audition or invitation)

Monday 4:30-6:00pm

Friday 4:30-6:00pm

Students are required to attend two classes per week



Ballet III (by audition or invitation)

Tuesday 5:30-7:00pm

Thursday 5:30-7:00pm

Saturday 2:30-3:30pm (Workshop - optional)

Students are required to attend two classes per week

Young Artists Division (YAD, by audition or invitation)

Monday 6:00-7:30pm

Wednesday 5:15-6:45pm

Friday 6:00-7:30pm

Saturday 11:30am-1:00pm

Saturday 1:00-2:00pm Pointe

Saturday 2:30-3:30pm Workshop

Students are required to attend six classes per week

Adult Classes

Mondays 7:45-9:00pm – Intermediate

Tuesdays 7:00-8:15pm – Beginner/Intermediate

Wednesdays 7:15-8:30pm – Beginner

Thursdays 7:00-8:15pm – Beginner/Intermediate

Comments