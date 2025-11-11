New York Theatre Ballet Brings THE NUTCRACKER to Florence Gould Theater

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



New York Theatre Ballet’s (NYTB) annual presentation of Keith Michael’s The Nutcracker will light up the stage at Florence Gould Theater for seven shows, December 19-21, 2025. All seats for this family-friendly holiday tradition, now with over 40 years of performances in New York City, are priced at just $30.

Set to Tchaikovsky’s glorious score and choreographed by Keith Michael, The Nutcracker features all the characters that audiences have come to treasure. The Sugar Plum Fairy and Nutcracker Prince are joined by mischievous mice, sparkling snowflakes, dancing flowers, and a time-bending clock to delight young children aged 3+ and their families in this hour-long production. Keith Michael’s The Nutcracker, which was first premiered by NYTB in 1985, features whimsical set designs by Gillian Bradshaw-Smith and vibrant costumes by Sylvia Taalsohn Nolan, Resident Costume Designer for the Metropolitan Opera.

Last season, NYTB performed The Nutcracker for over 19,000 audience members throughout New York, in Connecticut, and New Hampshire. Performances of The Nutcracker and other works align with NYTB’s mission of performing small classic masterpieces, new contemporary works for adults, and innovative hour-long ballets for young children, all at affordable prices.

Performances of Keith Michael’s The Nutcracker at Florence Gould Theater (55 East 59th Street in New York City) are scheduled for Friday evening, December 19 at 6:00pm, Saturday, December 20 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm, and Sunday, December 21 at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 3:30pm.