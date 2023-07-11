Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company Will Perform FESTIVAL From RED FIRECRACKERS

Nai-Ni Chen Dance Company will present “Festival” from Red Firecrackers as part of New Victory Dance: Program C on July 27, 2023 at 7pm at The Duke on 42nd Street at New 42 Studios, 222 W 42nd Street, New York, NY, 10036.

Tickets are $13 and can be purchased at https://www.newvictory.org/tickets-and-events/2324-live-performance-new-victory-dance-program-c/.

Created especially for family audiences, “Festival” is the explosive finale of the Company's flagship production Red Firecrackers. The choreographer uses dazzling props, colorful costumes, mesmerizing music, fantastic acrobatics and lively traditional dance to showcase the spectacle of the Lunar New Year celebration.