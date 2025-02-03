NYPL for the Performing Arts Presents MIKHAIL BARYSHNIKOV: BEYOND BOUNDARIES

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



On Friday, January 31st the New York Public Library for the Performing Arts at Lincoln Center presented Mikhail Baryshnikov: Beyond Boundaries. This annual symposium by the Jerome Robbins Dance Division featured the current class of Dance Research Fellows presenting fascinating projects on Mikhail Baryshnikov’s archive in celebration of the 50th anniversary of his arrival in the United States. The day’s event was free and open to the public. The scholars’ research and captivating insights were highlighted by video clips of Baryshnikov's works. We were thrilled to be able to view some of the presentations virtually.

Mikhail Baryshnikov: Beyond Boundaries consisted of the following six one-hour presentations:

-Marina Harss: You Can Never Go Home—Baryshnikov, Balanchine, Ratmansky, émigré artists in New York

-Marcelline Mandeng Nken: Queening The Knight: Baryshnikov’s Vulnerability and Masculinity On Display

-Maria Vinogradova: Baryshnikov and the Kirov Cohort: Their Soviet Years on 8mm Film

-Brian Seibert: Baryshnikov, the American Dancer

-Alessandra Nicifero: Dancing in exile as a collaborative practice of citizenship: Alvis -Hermanis’ Brodsky/Baryshnikov in conversation with Trisha Brown’s Homemade

-Jordan Demetrius Lloyd: Mikhail Baryshnikov: Registers of Performance in 2024

The Jerome Robbins Dance Division’s annual symposium is the culmination of the Dance Research Fellowship, an annual cohort of dance scholars and artists invited to research a specific aspect of dance. This year’s outstanding presentations gave guests of NYPL for the Performing Arts and those who watched virtually an insightful view of Mikhail Baryshnikov’s unparallelled talents and his legacy in the world of dance.

NYPL for the Performing Arts houses one of the world’s most extensive combination of circulating, reference, and rare archival collections in its field. These materials are available free of charge, along with a wide range of special programs, including exhibitions, seminars, and performances.

Now, through March 1, NYPL for the Performing Arts has the free wide-scale exhibition, “The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S.” on display. Despite The Joffrey Ballet’s significant cultural impact, its story has received scant attention until now. In 2017, the Jerome Robbins Dance Division acquired the entire Joffrey archive—the largest acquisition for the Library in a decade. The Joffrey + Ballet in the U.S., the first large-scale retrospective of the company, offers an unparalleled opportunity to delve into the history and legacy of The Joffrey Ballet through its archival materials. See it while you can!

NYPL for the Performing Arts is located at 40 Lincoln Center Plaza, New York, NY 10023. For more information, please visit HERE.

Lead Photo Credit: Mikhail Baryshnikov in Twyla Tharp’s The Little Ballet (aka Once Upon a Time), 1983, photo by Martha Swope. Billy Rose Theatre Division.

Comments