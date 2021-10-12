Maureen Fleming Company Presents Live DANCES FROM HOME This Month

Maureen Fleming Company presents DANCES FROM HOME, a gallery installation and performance triptych by 2021 Guggenheim choreographer/performance artist Maureen Fleming. This unique series features live studio performances as well as Fleming's new and retrospective photography spanning her 40 years as an artist working in her Lower East Side studio. Fleming will soon lose her studio where she has worked and performed since 1981 due to gentrification and the lack of adequate rent regulation protection in the current laws governing small buildings in NYC.

DANCES FROM HOME will be performed live for a fully vaccinated audience October 29-31, 2021 at 7:30pm and 9:30pm. The program for the evening will be:

• Baptism at the Waterfall

Exploring rebirth, this meditative piece is set to "Seven Sacred Names: Basir" by Michael Harrison

• Black Madonna (video)

Set to "Ave Maria" by Franz Schubert, the piece is a reflection on the last moments of a woman's life and her journey to the other world. It honors her five times great grandmother, an African American slave from West Virginia, and her granddaughter Jenneta Scott, a rebel mountaineer who aided Union forces during the Civil War.

• To a Child Dancing in the Wind.

Originally created and performed in Kazuo Ohno Studio in Yokohama for Kazuo Ohno during Fleming's NEA Japan-US Friendship Commission in 2001, this playful and uplifting piece was recently reset to "Seven Sacred Names: Kalim" by Michael Harrison.

Lighting design for the evening is by longtime collaborator Christopher Odo. DANCES FROM HOME is free and open to the public for a limited audience of 12 people/performance; donations will be accepted. Reservations are required through Eventbrite at www.MaureenFleming.com. Running time is 35 minutes. Maureen Fleming Studio is located at 6 East 2nd Street, between Bowery & 2nd Avenue in Manhattan -- accessible from the F train at 2nd Avenue. For more info, visit www.maureenfleming.com.

Those unable to attend one of the live DANCES FROM HOME performances can also stop by Fleming's studio to view an installation of choreography photography curated by Elizabeth Chatham, available by appointment October 4-31, 2021. After being the subject of many photographers including Spencer Tunic, Philip Trager, Lois Greenfield, Jean-Baptiste Huynh, and Ethan Hofman, Maureen Fleming embarks on a new journey of capturing her own images from "home" through photography and video. Fleming invites viewers to reconsider the notion of home as the crossroads between one's place of origin and the dimension beyond birth and death in an exploration of archetypal images from her original work. DANCES FROM HOME explodes the fertile moment between artists and audience involved in co-creation. To schedule an appointment, visit www.maureenfleming.com