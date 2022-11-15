Martha Graham Center Of Contemporary Dance Awarded $20,000 In Recovery Funding From The New York State Council On The Arts
This grant will support the organization's marketing efforts, development of digital content and the rehiring of staff.
Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance has received a Regrowth and Capacity grant of $20,000 from the New York State Council on the Arts. This grant will support the organization's marketing efforts, development of digital content and the rehiring of staff, as they continue their ongoing recovery from pandemic challenges.
The responsive funding of NYSCA is providing nearly 1000 organizations with over $13 million in recovery support in FY23, as part of their historic FY93 $90 million in grant making and $150 million in multi-year capital support.
"This unprecedented funding continues our investment into the vital role that the arts contribute to the health of our economy, our communities and our citizens," said Governor Kathy Hochul. "As we continue our comeback, we applaud the strength and innovation of arts organizations across the state and are all the better for their hard work and dedication."
"NYSCA applauds Governor Kathy Hochul and the New York State Legislature for their historic investment of $240 million for the nonprofit arts and culture sector," said Mara Manus, Executive Director of NYSCA, "As we continue rebuilding the arts across our New York, Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance will play a vital role in the renewal of our state's economy and creative ecosystem. Congratulations on your award from the entire NYSCA team."
"Council congratulates Martha Graham Center of Contemporary Dance on their grant award! These grants are from the people of New York State, for the future of New York State," said Katherine Nicholls, Chair, NYSCA. "Arts and culture are crucial to the health of our citizens and the economic vitality of our communities, and we recognize the contributions of NYSCA grantees to the lives of all New Yorkers."
More Hot Stories For You
November 14, 2022
The American Dance Guild will return to live performance with their yearly ADG PERFORMANCE FESTIVAL, their first live production since the Covid pandemic. Return, Renew, Rejoice! will take place over four evenings, Dec 1 - Dec 4 at the Ailey Citigroup Theater, 405 West 55th Street, in New York City. The work of 33 contemporary choreographers will be shown.
Dance/NYC Releases Dance Industry Census Featurette Highlighting Diversity And Contributions Of The NYC Dance Community
November 14, 2022
The dance service organization, Dance/NYC, released a featurette highlighting the diversity and contributions of the New York City dance industry to the local creative economy. The video was produced to encourage individuals, organizations, and businesses to complete the Dance Industry Census, which will close on December 15, 2022 at 11:59pm EST.
Constantine Maroulis to Join Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater's THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS
November 14, 2022
Tony-nominated actor and singer and Wyckoff native Constantine Maroulis has joined the cast of the Axelrod Contemporary Ballet Theater (AXCBT)’s THE NUTCRACKER ROCKS, as Clara’s eccentric rocker Uncle Drosselmeyer.
American Ballet Theatre to Launch 19-City Summer Intensive National Audition Tour in January 2023
November 14, 2022
American Ballet Theatre’s Summer Intensive National Audition Tour will kick off on January 7, 2023, visiting a total of 19 cities through February 5, 2023. Intermediate and advanced students, ages 9 to 24, are invited to audition for ABT’s Summer Intensives, Collegiate Summer Intensive, and Young Dancer Summer Workshops.
Miro Magloire's New Chamber Ballet to Premiere at the Mark Morris Dance Center
November 13, 2022
Miro Magloire will present his new chamber ballet in the premiere of 'Secret Place,' a new, full-evening work to music by composer Reiko Fueting, current chair of the theory and composition departments at Manhattan School of Music, November 18 & 19, 7:30 PM, at the Mark Morris Dance Center in Brooklyn.