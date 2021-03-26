Mark DeGarmo Dance Broadcasts its Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change 2020-21

Mark DeGarmo Dance broadcasts its transcultural transdisciplinary Virtual Salon Performance Series for Social Change to an international audience on Zoom with performances featuring international and emerging performing artists Silvita Diaz Brown (Mexico; Chicago, USA), Nick M. Daniels (Pittsburgh, USA), Indygo Afi Ngozi (Haiti; NYC, USA), and Pei Tong (Malaysia; Liverpool, UK) on Thursday, April 1st at 7PM ET. Each performance includes an opening for the public to share insights with the artists, curated and facilitated by Mark DeGarmo, PhD, BFA.

Founded in 2010, MDD's Salon Performance Series provides a curated opportunity to view and engage with original dance and movement works-in-progress of guest artists. The 2019-20 season featured 51 NYC, USA, and global artists/performers in 9 salons, the final 3 of which were held virtually on Zoom.

Mark DeGarmo Dance recognizes the impact of COVID-19 on global artists and our NYC, national, and international communities and is committed to offering opportunities for artists to share and develop their work, despite and responding to our current circumstances. Through virtual programming and online events, MDD connects the embodied imaginations of an international community.

Dr. Mark DeGarmo curates the series and facilitates audience response sessions during each installment through a critical response process. DeGarmo guides discourse among the artists and audience members. They encourage the public to actively participate in the development of original works-in-progress and understanding of dance as an accessible transcultural transdisciplinary art form.

MDD's March Edition of the Virtual Salon Performance Series occurred on Thursday, March 4th, 2021 and featured artists from Italy, Germany, Canada and the United States. The recorded version of the program is available to rent on Eventbrite by donation at: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/135900717705?

About the Artists:

SILVITA DIAZ BROWN is a Mexican/American choreographer, dancer, acrobat, yoga instructor, and director of Sildance/AcroDanza. Based in Chicago since 2008, she holds a BFA in Dance from Universidad de las Américas Puebla (UDLAP), Mexico and an MFA in Theatre/Movement from York University, Canada.

NICK M. DANIELS, is a Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania dance pioneer with over 30 years of experience. As the founding artistic director of D.A.N.A. Movement Ensemble (Dancers Against Normal Action), his choreographic style focuses on butoh, African, modern and contemporary styles based on pure raw emotion with the use of self realized soundscapes and video imagery.

INDYGO AFI NGOZI, original name Andréa A César (born August 6, 1993, Port-au-Prince, Haiti), is a multidimensional movement artist, choreographer and educator. Indygo received a BS from SUNY New Paltz, an MA in Performance Studies from New York University and proceeded to pursue a second MA and a NYS K-12 Dance Education Professional Certificate from Hunter College. Indygo is a full time Dance Education teacher at Humanities II and an Adjunct Lecturer at Hunter College.

PEI TONG was born in Malaysia, and worked for 10 years as a pharmacist. Now, she is a choreographer, dancer, and teacher in Liverpool, England. Her practice focuses on exploring her Chinese heritage and mixed cultural identity. She explores Chinese contemporary dance movement and multidisciplinary practices, including visual art, physical theater, and storytelling.