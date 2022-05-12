Marie Chouinard, Red Sky Performance & More to be Featured in Danse Danse 25th Anniversary Season

This year, Danse Danse is celebrating its 25th anniversary in dazzling fashion with prestigious international companies alongside their great local companies - a program full of splendour, emotion and discovery. An ode to movement!

"A quarter century is a milestone worth celebrating! It's also an opportunity to thank the 200 or so companies that have graced our stages over the seasons, as well as all the choreographers and artists who have placed their faith in us during this fabulous adventure. They have given us 25 years of daring, passion, emotion and applause! To encourage them, to bring their creative vision to life, we are ready to move mountains. Finally, a thousand thanks to our team, to the members of the board of directors, to the volunteers, to all our partners, to our donors, and above all, to our wonderful public who has followed us, supported us, and pushed us to excel since the very beginning."

Pierre Des Marais, Executive and Artistic Director

OCTOBER 2022

For the opening of the season, the Pina Bausch Foundation, L'École des Sables and Sadler's Wells join forces for an exceptional collaboration: some thirty dancers from 14 African countries perform Pina Bausch's Rite of Spring. As an opening act, common ground[s] bears witness to the encounter between Germaine Acogny, the great lady of contemporary African dance and founder of the École des Sables, and Malou Airaudo, an iconic figure from the early days of Tanztheater Wuppertal.

Choreographer Silvia Gribaudi will be up next. With mischievous humour, this Italian prophet of the liberated body, questions beauty, shattering codes and stereotypes in an enchanting, self-deprecating quartet.

NOVEMBER 2022

Their European tour continues with Hofesh Shechter and his 10 virtuoso dancers ! Set to music by Hofesh Shechter himself, Double Murder plunges into the heart of our deepest emotions. A double bill of two contrasting pieces, both charged with the choreographer's distinctive tribal and contagious energy.

At the Wilder Building, Shay Kuebler and his dancers tackle the growing phenomenon of loneliness in an invigorating and moving work that is highly topical-and remind us how much we need each other.

DECEMBER 2022

To conclude 2022, Virginie Brunelle dares to tackle a highly ambitious work for 12 performers and a live pianist. Against the back- drop of the chaos of an era turned upside down, Fables projects us into fantastical spaces from which larger-than-life characters emerge.

JANUARY 2023

Having the great Marie Chouinard on the program for this anniversary season was important for Danse Danse because she was part of the very first season. The major choreographer kicks off 2023! Backed by a soundtrack whose raw material is the breath of 12 dancers, «M» is the latest opus by a choreographer of boundless inspiration.

FEBRUARY 2023

In February, outstanding tellers of Indigenous stories, the artists of Red Sky Performance are committed to sharing the strength, beauty and resilience of First Nations. A spectacular fusion of Indigenous contemporary dance, live music, video projections and athleticism, Miigis: Underwater Panther explores the catalysts for movement, arche- types, mystery beings, and the cycle of life.

To conclude this month rich in movement, Tanztheater Wuppertal takes over Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier with Palermo Palermo. The 23 performers of Tanztheater Wuppertal are back with a vengeance, shaking up the walls of Salle Wilfrid-Pelletier! The bells of Palermo resound loudly in this mythical work by Pina Bausch, whose imprint remains unequalled.

MARCH 2023

In collaboration with the École supérieure de ballet du Québec and the École de danse contemporaine de Montréal, Stephanie Lake, a leading figure in Australian dance, explores the joy and excitement of the collective experience in an extraordinary event, with a stage teaming with 60 bodies.

To welcome the Spring season, Emmanuelle Lê Phan and Elon Höglund and the amazing artists of Tentacle Tribe, whose performance language oscillates among street styles, martial arts and contemporary dance, will blow you away! These amazing artists enjoy blurring the boundaries between the real and the dreamlike.

APRIL 2023



To end the season with energy, RUBBERBAND celebrates its 20th anniversary with a creation: Reckless Underdog. This three-part evening combines elements of ballet, hip-hop culture and contemporary dance. A fragmented universe in which the choreographer, a reckless and visionary outsider, leaps boldly into the future.

HORS LES MURS (OFF-SITE EVENT)

In addition to these 11 indoor shows, there will be two off-site events.



The Labor Day weekend will feature the JOAT Festival, three evenings of battles where street dancers meet in a supercharged atmosphere of exchange, confrontation and adrenaline. An original concept from Jack Of All Trades coproduced by Danse Danse.



In December, Danse Danse moves onto the ice with the new creation of Le Patin Libre. An adrenalin rush for the whole family with 15 fascinating artists of dazzling precision, enthusiasm and virtuosity!

For more information visit: https://www.dansedanse.ca/en