Marblehead School of Ballet to Host Summer Dance Intensives

Dancers can expand their skills and technique in the Marblehead School of Ballet's (MSB) celebrated Summer Intensive Dance 2022 program. Students of all levels may apply to this dance and cultural gem's renowned Summer Dance Intensive program presented in a hybrid format in-studio at 15 Pleasant Street in Marblehead on the North Shore of Massachusetts and online this year.



The seasoned and avocational dancer will find personalized training in small classes in the Summer Intensive. "Our highly trained staff works with each student to assess individual dance and exercise goals. They cultivate their technical skills and enrich a dancer's understanding and appreciation of the art form. The internal mechanics of the body are emphasized and not the superficial aspects of style, bringing the dance to a higher level. The school provides a very strong foundation emphasizing proper technique, including correct alignment, body mechanics and musicality," explained Paula K. Shiff, Director, Marblehead School of Ballet.



A limited number of in-studio spots will be available for dancers to train, with the program also offered live online for those wanting to participate from another location. The program for students, ages 11 to adult, runs from July 11 through July 30. Students may sign up for one, two, three, or a combination of weeks. During the first two weeks, individualized instruction is provided in ballet, modern technique, Pointe, and variations, as well as in the related disciplines of jazz, Pilates, and more. Choreography will be the focus of the third week followed by a performance on Saturday, July 30.





The Young Dancer's Summer Intensive for children, ages eight to twelve and over, is scheduled from August 1 to August 6. This intensive offers classes covering ballet technique, improvisation, stretch and strength, rhythm, story telling through movement, anatomy and more. Students receive individualized attention customized for their personal development.

The Summer Intensives are sponsored in part by The Ruth N. Shiff Memorial Fund and provides support for the guest teachers and the performance.



As in studio space is limited, students are encouraged to register early. The early bird registration 5% discount promotion is offered to students who register by May 14. When registering, students must use the promotion code EARLY52022 to receive the discount. Details about the schedule and registration for the Summer Dance Intensives 2022 may be found online at http://marbleheadschoolofballet.com/programs/summer-intensive/. For further information, call 781-631-6262 or contact msb@havetodance.com.





Celebrating its 50th year, the Marblehead School of Ballet, founded in 1971 by Paula K. Shiff, has earned a wide reputation for the excellence of its training and integrity of purpose. Classical ballet forms the core of teaching with particular emphasis on correct alignment and development of strength and agility. The sheer pleasure of dance and music is always central to the classroom experience.



The basic graded program for children includes classes in ballet technique with advanced work in repertoire and pointe. The school also offers a modern dance department, classes for young children in creative movement and classes in improvisation and technique for the older student. A full range of adult classes is offered.



MSB is home to the North Shore Civic Ballet Company (NSCB). The NSCB gives concert performances and a variety of educational programs for schools; all are suitable for different age groups and levels of development.



For further information, call 781-631-6262, send an e-mail to msb@havetodance.com or visit www.marbleheadschoolofballet.com. Follow MSB on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @MSB_ballet.

Photo Credits: Courtesy of Marblehead School of Ballet

Pictured: Students perform in the Marblehead School of Ballet's Summer Dance Intensive